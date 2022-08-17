NerdWallet : files Form 8-K/A regarding the acquisition of On the Barrelhead

Disclaimer: NerdWallet strives to keep its information accurate and up to date. This information may be different than what you see when you visit a financial institution, service provider or specific product's site. All financial products, shopping products and services are presented without warranty. When evaluating offers, please review the financial institution's Terms and Conditions. Pre-qualified offers are not binding. If you find discrepancies with your credit score or information from your credit report, please contact TransUnion® directly.

Property and Casualty insurance services offered through NerdWallet Insurance Services, Inc.: Licenses NerdWallet Compare, Inc. NMLS ID# 1617539 NMLS Consumer AccessLicenses and Disclosures California: California Finance Lender loans arranged pursuant to Department of Financial Protection and Innovation Finance Lenders License #60DBO-74812