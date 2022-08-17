Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NerdWallet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRDS   US64082B1026

NERDWALLET, INC.

(NRDS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-17 pm EDT
10.97 USD   -1.88%
04:44pNERDWALLET : files Form 8-K/A regarding the acquisition of On the Barrelhead
PU
04:24pNERDWALLET : ON THE BARRELHEAD, INC. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 - Form 8-K/A
PU
04:17pNERDWALLET, INC. Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NerdWallet : files Form 8-K/A regarding the acquisition of On the Barrelhead

08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Disclaimer: NerdWallet strives to keep its information accurate and up to date. This information may be different than what you see when you visit a financial institution, service provider or specific product's site. All financial products, shopping products and services are presented without warranty. When evaluating offers, please review the financial institution's Terms and Conditions. Pre-qualified offers are not binding. If you find discrepancies with your credit score or information from your credit report, please contact TransUnion® directly.

Property and Casualty insurance services offered through NerdWallet Insurance Services, Inc.: Licenses

NerdWallet Compare, Inc. NMLS ID# 1617539

NMLS Consumer AccessLicenses and Disclosures

California: California Finance Lender loans arranged pursuant to Department of Financial Protection and Innovation Finance Lenders License #60DBO-74812

Disclaimer

Nerdwallet Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 524 M - -
Net income 2022 -33,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -23,1x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 824 M 824 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 675
Free-Float 55,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,18 $
Average target price 17,43 $
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tim Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lauren StClair Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. Loverro Independent Director
Jennifer E. Ceran Independent Director
Lynne Marie Laube Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NERDWALLET, INC.-28.10%824
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.97%2 183 000
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-24.11%73 766
SYNOPSYS INC.4.66%58 996
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-18.28%57 158
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.3.37%52 756