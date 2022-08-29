Log in
    NRDS   US64082B1026

NERDWALLET, INC.

(NRDS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
10.14 USD   -3.15%
NerdWallet to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
BU
NERDWALLET : files Form 8-K/A regarding the acquisition of On the Barrelhead
PU
NERDWALLET : ON THE BARRELHEAD, INC. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 - Form 8-K/A
PU
NerdWallet to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

08/29/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS), a platform that provides financial guidance to consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced that it will be participating in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 12, 2022.

NerdWallet Co-Founder & CEO Tim Chen will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the event by visiting NerdWallet’s investor relations website at investors.nerdwallet.com. Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.

ABOUT NERDWALLET

NerdWallet (Nasdaq: NRDS) is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life’s financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the U.S., UK and Canada.

“NerdWallet” is a trademark of NerdWallet, Inc. All rights reserved. Other names and trademarks used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 524 M - -
Net income 2022 -31,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -22,5x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 772 M 772 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 675
Free-Float 55,8%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Tim Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lauren StClair Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. Loverro Independent Director
Jennifer E. Ceran Independent Director
Lynne Marie Laube Independent Director
