Comprehensive Learning Platform Available to Assist Each District Student Whenever Needed

Clarendon County School District today announced an exciting partnership with Varsity Tutors for Schools, a Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) company and the leading platform for live online tutoring, to provide all District students with access to the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform at no cost to the District, students or families. The partnership extends from now until June 30, 2030, ensuring students, educators and parents have a rich set of powerful resources for school years to come.

The comprehensive platform integrates interactive study tools, collaborative workspaces, and dynamic learning resources, including:

24/7 On-Demand Chat Tutoring

On-Demand Essay Review

Live Enrichment and Remediation Classes

SAT and ACT Test Prep Classes

Celebrity-Led StarCourse Classes

Self Study Resources

College & Career Readiness Resources

Adaptive Assessments & Personalized Learning Plans

Recorded Enrichment Classes

Dr. Shawn Johnson, District Superintendent, expressed enthusiasm about enhancing educational support, saying, "We are excited to provide an additional layer of learning and remediation for our students. Having the ability to utilize digital tools and live face-to-face tutoring represents an innovative way to ensure continuous engagement in the educational process, overcoming any barriers that might hinder their learning."

Dr. Tyneshia Eaddy, Director of Secondary Education, emphasized the benefits of personalized learning, stating, "Our students deserve to be engaged based on their learning styles, and Varsity Tutors offers another avenue for live instruction accessible from anywhere and at any level." She added, "Securing the grant to provide Varsity Tutors marks a pivotal first step in adapting our students to 21st-century learning and narrowing the educational gap prevalent in rural districts like ours."

Over 500 school districts across the country utilize the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform to supplement classroom learning and to effectively close learning gaps. When students need help with homework or are struggling to solve a problem, they can immediately chat with a tutor, 24/7, to get the help they need. Students can take practice tests and follow personal lesson plans for guided self-study. They can also sign up for expert-led live classes, and learn subjects like Geometry, Middle School Math, Elementary School Reading and more, alongside their peers.

“Varsity Tutors for Schools delivers a rich set of learning options to deploy for all students,” said Anthony Salcito, Chief Institutional Officer at Varsity Tutors for Schools. “Our comprehensive platform access is now available to all K-12 schools at no cost, allowing them to budget for targeted intervention with best-in-class high-dosage tutoring options, including flexible implementation models that can put administrative staff, teachers, or parents at the center of the high-dosage tutoring relationship, depending on the needs of the district.”

Clarendon County School District students and families can access the Varsity Tutors for School platform by signing on to their Clever account, or by visiting the Clarendon County School District website: https://www.clarendoncsd.org/. The platform is available immediately through June 2030.

About Clarendon County School District

Clarendon County School District, located in the heart of South Carolina, is dedicated to providing a high-quality education that caters to the diverse needs of its students. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and community collaboration, the district strives to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in the 21st century. Our schools offer a range of programs designed to enhance academic achievement and prepare students for future success, both in higher education and professional careers. Through a combination of traditional teaching methods and modern technology, Clarendon County School District is fostering a learning environment where every student can thrive.

About Varsity Tutors for Schools

Varsity Tutors, the industry leading online tutoring platform trusted by millions of families, launched Varsity Tutors for Schools, aimed at assisting district leaders in delivering 1:1 tutoring and comprehensive learning support. Varsity Tutors has a proven track record of successful collaboration with over 500 K-12 schools and districts, offering three implementation models: District Assigned, Parent Assigned, and Teacher Assigned. Each implementation model includes facilitating high-dosage, recurring, face-to-face tutoring in 1:1 or small group settings for any grade or subject, 24/7 on-demand tutoring, essay reviewing, and dedicated support for college admissions and test preparation. Learn more about how Varsity Tutors provides tailored educational solutions and partners with K-12 districts at https://www.varsitytutors.com/school-solutions.

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats - including Learning Memberships, one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240715314527/en/