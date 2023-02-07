Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nerdy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRDY   US64081V1098

NERDY, INC.

(NRDY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-07 pm EST
2.960 USD   +0.34%
02/03Nerdy Introduces Two New ChatGPT-Based Products
MT
02/03Nerdy Announces New AI-Enabled Products, Including an AI-Generated Lesson Plan Creator and AI-Enabled Chat Tutoring
BU
01/23Polk County Public Schools Launches Teacher-Led Tutoring Program
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nerdy to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 28, 2023

02/07/2023 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced the company will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022 after the U.S. stock market closes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Following the release, Nerdy management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial and operating results.

Interested parties in the U.S. may listen to the call by dialing 1-844-200-6205. International callers can dial 1-929-526-1599. The Access Code is 609907. A live webcast of the call will also be available on Nerdy’s investor relations website at https://www.nerdy.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on Nerdy’s website for one year following the event and a telephonic replay of the call will be available until March 7, 2023, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 from the U.S. or 44-204-525-0658 from all other locations, and entering the Access Code: 627099.

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including Learning Memberships, one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NERDY, INC.
02/03Nerdy Introduces Two New ChatGPT-Based Products
MT
02/03Nerdy Announces New AI-Enabled Products, Including an AI-Generated Lesson Plan Creator ..
BU
01/23Polk County Public Schools Launches Teacher-Led Tutoring Program
BU
01/03Nerdy to Participate in Needham Virtual Growth Conference
BU
2022Nerdy Cuts 17% of Workforce -- Shares Fall
MT
2022Nerdy Inc. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
2022Insider Buy: Nerdy
MT
2022Nerdy to Participate in Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
BU
2022Insider Buy: Nerdy
MT
2022Insider Buy: Nerdy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NERDY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 161 M - -
Net income 2022 -59,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 95,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 275 M 275 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart NERDY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nerdy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NERDY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,95 $
Average target price 4,33 $
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuck Cohn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason H. Pello Chief Financial Officer
Mike Dierken Chief Technology Officer
Catherine Beaudoin Independent Director
Robert Joseph Hutter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NERDY, INC.31.11%275
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED12.81%451 622
NETFLIX, INC.22.59%160 984
PROSUS N.V.13.65%102 471
AIRBNB, INC.38.42%74 937
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.37.08%67 610