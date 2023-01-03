Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nerdy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRDY   US64081V1098

NERDY, INC.

(NRDY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:53 2023-01-03 pm EST
2.245 USD   -0.22%
04:03pNerdy to Participate in Needham Virtual Growth Conference
BU
2022Nerdy Cuts 17% of Workforce -- Shares Fall
MT
2022Nerdy Inc. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Nerdy to Participate in Needham Virtual Growth Conference

01/03/2023 | 04:03pm EST
Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT. Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Pello, Chief Financial Officer, will represent Nerdy at the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Nerdy’s investor relations website at https://www.nerdy.com/investors. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com/.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 161 M - -
Net income 2022 -59,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 95,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 210 M 210 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 43,8%
