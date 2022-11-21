Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nerdy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRDY   US64081V1098

NERDY, INC.

(NRDY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-21 pm EST
2.220 USD   -7.11%
04:32pNerdy to Participate in Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
BU
04:11pInsider Buy: Nerdy
MT
11/18Insider Buy: Nerdy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nerdy to Participate in Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

11/21/2022 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 p.m. CT. Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Pello, Chief Financial Officer, will represent Nerdy at the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Nerdy’s investor relations website at https://www.nerdy.com/investors. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NERDY, INC.
04:32pNerdy to Participate in Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
BU
04:11pInsider Buy: Nerdy
MT
11/18Insider Buy: Nerdy
MT
11/15Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Nerdy to $3 From $3.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
11/15Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Nerdy to $3.50 From $5, Maintains Outperform Rati..
MT
11/15Canaccord Genuity Lowers Price Target on Nerdy to $5 From $6, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
11/14Transcript : Nerdy, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2022
CI
11/14Nerdy Posts Narrower Q3 Loss, Higher Revenue; Lowers Top-Line Full-year Revenue Guidanc..
MT
11/14NERDY INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF ..
AQ
11/14Nerdy, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NERDY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 161 M - -
Net income 2022 -60,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 95,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 223 M 223 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart NERDY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nerdy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NERDY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,39 $
Average target price 4,33 $
Spread / Average Target 81,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuck Cohn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason H. Pello Chief Financial Officer
Mike Dierken Chief Technology Officer
Catherine Beaudoin Independent Director
Robert Joseph Hutter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NERDY, INC.-46.89%223
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-37.00%346 786
NETFLIX, INC.-52.20%128 157
PROSUS N.V.-19.72%82 122
AIRBNB, INC.-41.28%61 906
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-30.93%57 758