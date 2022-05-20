Smithsonian Institution and Varsity Tutors Team Up for a Free Paleontology Class for Learners Around the World

“Live from the Smithsonian: Living in the World of Dinosaurs” Class Provides Inside Access to Smithsonian Content in Free Varsity Tutors StarCourse on May 24

Varsity Tutors, a Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) company, and one of the nation's largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes, today announced a new collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution that will give people around the world free access to Smithsonian content. On Tuesday, May 24th at 7 pm ET, the Smithsonian will spotlight select content from the National Museum of Natural History in a large group online class hosted by Varsity Tutors, “Live from the Smithsonian: Living in the World of Dinosaurs”.

The interactive class will take place live from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. Students will explore the origin, evolution, and lives of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures, participate in challenges and demonstrations, and will be led through exhibits of the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods. The free interactive session, offered as part of the StarCourse series from Varsity Tutors, will be led by the Museum’s Curator of Dinosauria in the Department of Paleobiology, Matthew Carrano. The class will also be available to learners on post-viewing basis, archived on the Varsity Tutors website.

Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History is one of the most-visited natural history museums in the world, and stewards a collection of 147 million specimens. Through its exhibits and research, the museum serves its mission to promote understanding of the natural world and humans’ place in it.

In early 2020, Varsity Tutors introduced its StarCourse series, a collection of exclusive classes taught by celebrity instructors and top experts across categories. Classes have been led by stars such as Mayim Bialik, from The Big Bang Theory; Coyote Peterson from YouTube’s Brave Wilderness; artist, designer, and creator James Lewis; physicist, professor, and string theorist Brian Greene; the Field Museum and many others.

“The Smithsonian is renowned for its amazing collections and world-class content, and it’s a true privilege to be sharing a front row seat with learners everywhere,” said Brian Galvin, Chief Academic Officer at Nerdy. “Over the past two years, our StarCourse series has attracted everyday learners from around the world, and continues to be among our most popular content. The class headlined by the Smithsonian is expected to draw huge audiences, hungry to learn more about Paleontology. We look forward to feeding their curiosity.”

