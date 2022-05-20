Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nerdy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRDY   US64081V1098

NERDY, INC.

(NRDY)
  Report
05/20 09:31:02 am EDT
1.855 USD   +6.00%
09:09aSmithsonian Institution and Varsity Tutors Team Up for a Free Paleontology Class for Learners Around the World
BU
05/17Nerdy Posts Higher Q1 Revenue; Shares Tumble Tuesday Afternoon
MT
05/17JMP Securities Adjusts Nerdy Price Target to $7 From $11, Maintains Market Outperform Rating
MT
Smithsonian Institution and Varsity Tutors Team Up for a Free Paleontology Class for Learners Around the World

05/20/2022 | 09:09am EDT
“Live from the Smithsonian: Living in the World of Dinosaurs” Class Provides Inside Access to Smithsonian Content in Free Varsity Tutors StarCourse on May 24

Varsity Tutors, a Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) company, and one of the nation's largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes, today announced a new collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution that will give people around the world free access to Smithsonian content. On Tuesday, May 24th at 7 pm ET, the Smithsonian will spotlight select content from the National Museum of Natural History in a large group online class hosted by Varsity Tutors, “Live from the Smithsonian: Living in the World of Dinosaurs”.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220520005145/en/

Smithsonian Institution and Varsity Tutors Team Up for a Free Paleontology Class for Learners Around the World. The “Live from the Smithsonian: Living in the World of Dinosaurs” Class Provides Inside Access to Smithsonian Content in Free Varsity Tutors StarCourse on May 24 (Photo: Business Wire)

Smithsonian Institution and Varsity Tutors Team Up for a Free Paleontology Class for Learners Around the World. The “Live from the Smithsonian: Living in the World of Dinosaurs” Class Provides Inside Access to Smithsonian Content in Free Varsity Tutors StarCourse on May 24 (Photo: Business Wire)

The interactive class will take place live from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. Students will explore the origin, evolution, and lives of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures, participate in challenges and demonstrations, and will be led through exhibits of the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods. The free interactive session, offered as part of the StarCourse series from Varsity Tutors, will be led by the Museum’s Curator of Dinosauria in the Department of Paleobiology, Matthew Carrano. The class will also be available to learners on post-viewing basis, archived on the Varsity Tutors website.

Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History is one of the most-visited natural history museums in the world, and stewards a collection of 147 million specimens. Through its exhibits and research, the museum serves its mission to promote understanding of the natural world and humans’ place in it.

In early 2020, Varsity Tutors introduced its StarCourse series, a collection of exclusive classes taught by celebrity instructors and top experts across categories. Classes have been led by stars such as Mayim Bialik, from The Big Bang Theory; Coyote Peterson from YouTube’s Brave Wilderness; artist, designer, and creator James Lewis; physicist, professor, and string theorist Brian Greene; the Field Museum and many others.

“The Smithsonian is renowned for its amazing collections and world-class content, and it’s a true privilege to be sharing a front row seat with learners everywhere,” said Brian Galvin, Chief Academic Officer at Nerdy. “Over the past two years, our StarCourse series has attracted everyday learners from around the world, and continues to be among our most popular content. The class headlined by the Smithsonian is expected to draw huge audiences, hungry to learn more about Paleontology. We look forward to feeding their curiosity.”

About Nerdy Inc.
Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com/.

About the Smithsonian Institution
The Smithsonian Institution is the world’s largest museum, education, and research complex, with 21 museums and the National Zoo—shaping the future by preserving heritage, discovering new knowledge, and sharing our resources with the world.

The Institution was founded in 1846 with funds from the Englishman James Smithson (1765–1829) according to his wishes “under the name of the Smithsonian Institution, an establishment for the increase and diffusion of knowledge.” We continue to honor this mission and invite you to join us in our quest.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 168 M - -
Net income 2022 -87,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 158 M 158 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart NERDY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nerdy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NERDY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,75 $
Average target price 5,22 $
Spread / Average Target 198%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuck Cohn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ian Clarkson President & Chief Operating Officer
Jason H. Pello Chief Financial Officer
Mike Dierken Chief Technology Officer
Catherine Beaudoin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NERDY, INC.-61.11%158
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.18%415 165
PROSUS N.V.-38.12%122 781
NETFLIX, INC.-69.54%81 515
AIRBNB, INC.-31.43%72 665
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-44.57%45 635