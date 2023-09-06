Nerdy Inc. operates a platform for live online learning. The Company's platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of all ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals. Its learning destination provides learning experiences for more than 3,000 subjects and multiple formats, including learning memberships, one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Its flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is a platform for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Its offerings also include Varsity Tutors for Schools, a product suite (including High Dosage, Teacher Assigned, and On Demand Tutoring) that leverages its platform capabilities to offer its online learning solutions directly to education systems.

Sector Internet Services