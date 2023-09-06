Equities NRDY US64081V1098
|4.840 USD
|+0.83%
|+6.14%
|+115.11%
Nerdy Inc. operates a platform for live online learning. The Company's platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of all ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals. Its learning destination provides learning experiences for more than 3,000 subjects and multiple formats, including learning memberships, one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Its flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is a platform for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Its offerings also include Varsity Tutors for Schools, a product suite (including High Dosage, Teacher Assigned, and On Demand Tutoring) that leverages its platform capabilities to offer its online learning solutions directly to education systems.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
4.840USD
Average target price
6.222USD
Spread / Average Target
+28.56%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+115.11%
|484 M $
|-0.20%
|499 M $
|-35.88%
|518 M $
|+24.37%
|521 M $
|-33.52%
|525 M $
|-14.92%
|427 M $
|-19.87%
|417 M $
|-14.46%
|566 M $
|+75.65%
|398 M $
|-12.77%
|397 M $