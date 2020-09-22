NervGen Pharma Announces Annual General Meeting and Company Update to Be Held on September 30, 2020

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2020) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a biotech company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will host its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. PDT, as previously advised in the Company's Notice of Meeting filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and posted on SEDAR on September 2, 2020.

Immediately following the AGM, shareholders are invited to listen to a presentation from Paul Brennan, NervGen's President & CEO, who will provide an update on the Company.

NervGen is continuously monitoring the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and our priority, first and foremost, is the health and safety of the Company's shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders, as well as that of the community. Taking the recent public guidelines related to COVID-19 into account, NervGen is strongly encouraging shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting using the form of proxy or, if applicable, the voting instruction form mailed to shareholders with the AGM materials.

For those shareholders that wish to listen to the AGM virtually, individuals may do so by way of webcast or conference call, commencing at 2:00 p.m. PDT on September 30, 2020, using one of the numbers outlined below. Please note that shareholders will not be able to vote or interact in the AGM via the webcast or conference call, which can only be done in-person or by proxy.

Dial-in

In Canada: 1.778.907.2071

In the U.S.: 1.929.436.2866

Meeting ID: 894 6842 9379

Webcast

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89468429379

About NervGen

NervGen is restoring life's potential by creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing drugs for the treatment of spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease. NervGen's platform technology targets protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma ("PTPσ"), a neural receptor that impedes nerve repair. Inhibition of the PTPσ receptor has been shown to promote regeneration and remyelination of damaged nerves, as well as improvement of nerve function in animal models for various medical conditions.

For further information, please contact:

Huitt Tracey, Corporate Communications

htracey@nervgen.com

c: 604.537.2094

Follow NervGen on Twitter (@NervgenC) and LinkedIn (NervGen Pharma Corp.) for the latest news on the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include, but are not limited to, the Company's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements, and the words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "trend", "indication", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "likely" or "potential", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to: the creation of innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. In making forward-looking statements, the Company has relied on various assumptions, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to manage the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the accuracy of the Company's financial projections; the Company obtaining positive results in its clinical and other trials; the Company obtaining necessary regulatory approvals; and general business, market and economic conditions.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, a lack of revenue, insufficient funding, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, reliance upon key personnel, the uncertainty of the clinical development process, competition, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form, Amended and Restated Prospectus Supplement, financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis which can be found on SEDAR.com. All clinical development plans are subject to additional funding.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made in this news release. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and we have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64414