Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2024) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for the treatment of nervous system damage, announced that the company has granted 950,000 incentive stock options to directors and consultants of the company exercisable at a price of $1.79 per share (the "Options"). 400,000 of the Options are exercisable for a period of five years and vest equally every three months over a one-year period and 550,000 of the Options are exercisable for a period of ten years and vest equally every six months over a two-year period. All options have been granted in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the conditions of the company's stock option plan.

About NervGen

NervGen is a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative treatments that enable the nervous system to repair itself following damage, whether due to injury or disease. NervGen's lead drug candidate, NVG-291, is being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in the company's initial target indication, spinal cord injury. For more information, visit www.nervgen.com and follow NervGen on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest news on the company.

