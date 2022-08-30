NervGen Pharma : Management Information Circular

Impact of COVID-19: the Corporation is carefully monitoring the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and may decide to modify the date, time or location of the Meeting or may change the meeting format to a hybrid physical and virtual meeting. While we understand that a change in the date, time or location of the meeting could disrupt the travel plans of those who plan to attend the Meeting, and that a change to a hybrid physical and virtual meeting format may disappoint those who wish to participate in person, our first priority is the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. In the event we decide to modify the date, time, location or format of the Meeting, shareholders will be notified and provided with additional details in a press release, on our website at www.nervgen.comand pursuant to filings we make with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. In light of the evolving public health guidelines related to COVID-19, we ask shareholders to consider voting their shares by proxy prior to the Meeting. As always, we encourage you to vote your shares prior to the Meeting.

The specific details of the matters proposed to be put before the Meeting is set forth in the Management Proxy Circular which accompanies this Notice of Meeting.

to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

to consider, and if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders approving the Amended and Restated Option Plan of the Corporation;

to appoint the auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration;

to receive the consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, the report of the auditor thereon and related management's discussion and analysis, and the unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and related management's discussion and analysis;

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of NervGen Pharma Corp. (the "Corporation") will be held at 595 Burrard Street, Suite 2600, Vancouver, British Columbia V7X 1L3, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. (Pacific time), for the following purposes:

A Management Proxy Circular and Proxy accompany this Notice of Meeting. Registered shareholders who are unable to be present at the Meeting are kindly requested to specify on the accompanying form of proxy the manner in which the shares represented thereby are to be voted, and to sign, date, and return same in accordance with the instructions set out in the Proxy and the Management Proxy Circular.

NERVGEN PHARMA CORP.

2955 Virtual Way, Suite 480, Vancouver, BC V5M 4X6

MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR

as at August 24, 2022 (unless otherwise indicated)

This Management Proxy Circular (the "Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of NervGen Pharma Corp. ("NervGen" or the "Corporation") for use at the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of its shareholders to be held on September 28, 2022 at the time and place and for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of the Meeting.

GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION

Solicitation of Proxies

The solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, but proxies may be solicited personally or by telephone by directors, officers and regular employees of the Corporation. The Corporation will bear all costs of this solicitation.

Appointment of Proxyholders

The individuals named in the accompanying form of proxy (the "Proxy") are officers and/or directors of the Corporation. If you are a shareholder entitled to vote at the Meeting, you have the right to appoint a person or company other than either of the persons designated in the Proxy, who need not be a shareholder, to attend and act for you and on your behalf at the Meeting. You may do so either by inserting the name of that other person in the blank space provided in the Proxy or by completing and delivering another suitable form of proxy.

Voting by Proxyholder

The persons named in the Proxy will vote or withhold from voting the common shares in the capital of the Corporation ("Common Shares") represented thereby in accordance with your instructions on any ballot that may be called for. If you specify a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon, your Common Shares will be voted accordingly. The Proxy confers discretionary authority on the persons named therein with respect to:

each matter or group of matters identified therein for which a choice is not specified, other than the appointment of an auditor and the election of directors, any amendment to or variation of any matter identified therein, and any other matter that properly comes before the Meeting.

In respect of a matter for which a choice is not specified in the Proxy, the persons named in the Proxy will vote the Common Shares represented by the Proxy for the approval of such matter and for the nominees of management for directors and auditors as identified in the Proxy.

Registered Shareholders

If you are a registered shareholder, you may wish to vote by proxy whether or not you attend the Meeting in person. Registered Shareholders electing to submit a proxy may do so by: