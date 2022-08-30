NervGen Pharma : Management Information Circular

595 BURRARD STREET, SUITE 2600, VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA V7X 1L3
NERVGEN PHARMA CORP.
2955 Virtual Way, Suite 480, Vancouver, BC V5M 4X6
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of NervGen Pharma Corp. (the "Corporation") will be held at 595 Burrard Street, Suite 2600, Vancouver, British Columbia V7X 1L3, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. (Pacific time), for the following purposes:
to receive the consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, the report of the auditor thereon and related management's discussion and analysis, and the unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and related management's discussion and analysis;
to set the number of directors for the ensuing year at nine (9);
to elect the directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year;
to appoint the auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration;
to consider, and if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders approving the Amended and Restated Option Plan of the Corporation;
to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
The specific details of the matters proposed to be put before the Meeting is set forth in the Management Proxy Circular which accompanies this Notice of Meeting.
Impact ofCOVID-19: the Corporation is carefully monitoring the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and may decide to modify the date, time or location of the Meeting or may change the meeting format to a hybrid physical and virtual meeting. While we understand that a change in the date, time or location of the meeting could disrupt the travel plans of those who plan to attend the Meeting, and that a change to a hybrid physical and virtual meeting format may disappoint those who wish to participate in person, our first priority is the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. In the event we decide to modify the date, time, location or format of the Meeting, shareholders will be notified and provided with additional details in a press release, on our website at www.nervgen.comand pursuant to filings we make with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. In light of the evolving public health guidelines related to COVID-19, we ask shareholders to consider voting their shares by proxy prior to the Meeting. As always, we encourage you to vote your shares prior to the Meeting.
DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia this 24th day of August, 2022.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"William Radvak"
William Radvak
Executive Chairman
NOTES:
A Management Proxy Circular and Proxy accompany this Notice of Meeting. Registered shareholders who are unable to be present at the Meeting are kindly requested to specify on the accompanying form of proxy the manner in which the shares represented thereby are to be voted, and to sign, date, and return same in accordance with the instructions set out in the Proxy and the Management Proxy Circular.
As provided in theBusiness Corporations Act (British Columbia), the directors have fixed a record date of August 17, 2022. Accordingly, persons who are registered as shareholders on the books of the Corporation at the close of business on August 17, 2022, are entitled to notice of the Meeting.
If you are a non-registered shareholder and receive these materials through your broker or another intermediary, please complete and return the materials in accordance with the instructions provided to you by your broker or intermediary.
NERVGEN PHARMA CORP.
2955 Virtual Way, Suite 480, Vancouver, BC V5M 4X6
MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR
as at August 24, 2022 (unless otherwise indicated)
This Management Proxy Circular (the "Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of NervGen Pharma Corp. ("NervGen" or the "Corporation") for use at the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of its shareholders to be held on September 28, 2022 at the time and place and for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of the Meeting.
GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION
Solicitation of Proxies
The solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, but proxies may be solicited personally or by telephone by directors, officers and regular employees of the Corporation. The Corporation will bear all costs of this solicitation.
Appointment of Proxyholders
The individuals named in the accompanying form of proxy (the "Proxy") are officers and/or directors of the Corporation. If you are a shareholder entitled to vote at the Meeting, you have the right to appoint a person or company other than either of the persons designated in the Proxy, who need not be a shareholder, to attend and act for you and on your behalf at the Meeting. You may do so either by inserting the name of that other person in the blank space provided in the Proxy or by completing and delivering another suitable form of proxy.
Voting by Proxyholder
The persons named in the Proxy will vote or withhold from voting the common shares in the capital of the Corporation ("Common Shares") represented thereby in accordance with your instructions on any ballot that may be called for. If you specify a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon, your Common Shares will be voted accordingly. The Proxy confers discretionary authority on the persons named therein with respect to:
each matter or group of matters identified therein for which a choice is not specified, other than the appointment of an auditor and the election of directors,
any amendment to or variation of any matter identified therein, and
any other matter that properly comes before the Meeting.
In respect of a matter for which a choice is not specified in the Proxy, the persons named in the Proxy will vote the Common Shares represented by the Proxy for the approval of such matter and for the nominees of management for directors and auditors as identified in the Proxy.
Registered Shareholders
If you are a registered shareholder, you may wish to vote by proxy whether or not you attend the Meeting in person. Registered Shareholders electing to submit a proxy may do so by:
completing, dating and signing the enclosed form of proxy and returning it to the Corporation's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") (Attention: Proxy Department), 100 University Avenue, 9th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 no less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) prior to the day of the Meeting or, by a registered Shareholder, with the Secretary or the Chairman of the Meeting at the time and place of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. The instrument appointing a proxyholder must be executed by the shareholder or by his or her attorney authorized in writing or, if the shareholder is a corporate body, by its authorized officer or officers;
using a touch-tone phone to transmit voting choices to a toll-free number. Registered shareholders must follow the instructions of the voice response system and refer to the enclosed proxy form for the toll-free number, the holder's account number and the proxy access number; or
logging on to the internet through Computershare's website atwww.investorvote.com. Registered shareholders must follow the instructions that appear on the screen and refer to the enclosed proxy form for the holder's account number and the proxy access number.
Non-Registered (or Beneficial) Shareholders
There are two kinds of Beneficial Shareholders: Objecting Beneficial Owners ("OBOs") object to their name being made known to the issuers of securities which they own; and Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners ("NOBOs") who do not object to the issuers of the securities they own knowing who they are.
The following information is of significant importance to shareholders who do not hold Common Shares in their own name. Beneficial Shareholders should note that the only proxies that can be recognized and acted upon at the Meeting are those deposited by Registered Shareholders (those whose names appear on the records of the Corporation as the registered holders of Common Shares) and NOBOs, or as set out in the following disclosure.
If Common Shares are listed in an account statement provided to a shareholder by a broker, then in almost all cases those Common Shares will not be registered in the shareholder's name on the records of the Corporation. Such Common Shares will more likely be registered under the names of intermediaries, which include banks, trust companies, securities dealers or brokers and trustees or administrators of self- administered RRSPs, RRIFs, RESPs and similar plans.
Intermediaries are required to seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders in advance of meetings of shareholders. Every intermediary has its own mailing procedures and provides its own return instructions to clients.
Voting for Beneficial Shareholders
The Corporation is taking advantage of the provisions of National Instrument 54-101 "Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer" ("NI 54-101") that permit the Corporation to deliver proxy-related materials directly to its NOBOs. Please see the above headings "Registered Shareholders" and "Non-Registered(or Beneficial) Shareholders".
These securityholder materials are being sent to both registered and non-registered owners of the securities. If you are a non-registered shareholder and receive these materials through your broker or another intermediary, please complete and return the materials in accordance with the instructions provided to you by your broker or intermediary. By choosing to send these materials to you directly, the issuer (and not the intermediary holding on your behalf) has assumed responsibility for (i) delivering these materials to you, and (ii) executing your proper voting instructions. Please return your voting instructions as specified in the request for voting instructions.
Beneficial Shareholders who are OBOs do not appear on the list of shareholders of the Corporation maintained by the transfer agent. The Corporation will not pay for intermediaries to forward the proxy related materials for the Meeting to OBOs. Accordingly, any OBOs should note that they will not receive copies of these proxy related materials unless the intermediary for each OBO assumes the delivery costs related in any such delivery. OBOs should follow the instructions of their intermediary carefully to ensure that their Common Shares are voted at the Meeting.
Notice to Shareholders in the United States
The solicitation of proxies involves securities of an issuer located in Canada and is being effected in accordance with the corporate laws of Canada and securities laws of the Provinces of Canada. The proxy solicitation rules under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are not applicable to the Corporation or this solicitation, and this solicitation has been prepared in accordance with the disclosure requirements of the securities laws of the Provinces of Canada. Shareholders should be aware
