NervGen Pharma Provides Regulatory Update on Development Program For NVG-291

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a biotech company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases, today provided a regulatory program update for NVG-291, a specific and selective protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma ("PTPσ") inhibitor being developed for the treatment of spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease.

"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has provided feedback regarding our NVG-291 IND submission that allows us to proceed into a Phase 1 healthy volunteer study," stated Paul Brennan, President and CEO of NervGen. "Although NVG-291 remains under a partial clinical hold, we are pleased that the FDA has now provided us with a path forward to initiate our Phase 1 program in the near-term, while we complete additional preclinical work in parallel. We believe the impact to our overall timelines should be minimal, and we still plan to initiate efficacy studies in the first half of 2022."

"We are confident in our ability to ultimately meet all of the requirements that the FDA has requested in order to lift the partial clinical hold on our IND, and we will continue to collaborate with regulatory agencies on the overall development program for NVG-291," added Brennan.

NervGen has been cleared by the FDA to proceed with the single ascending dose ("SAD") portion of the trial in females, and the multiple ascending dose ("MAD") portion of the trial in post-menopausal females. The FDA has asked for additional preclinical safety data prior to including males in the Phase 1 program, and prior to including premenopausal females in the MAD portion of the trial.

NervGen plans to initiate its first Phase 1 clinical trial in Australia under all of the conditions required by the FDA. Prior to dosing in Australia, NervGen must also obtain final approval from the ethics review board governing the study and provide notification to the Therapeutic Goods Administration. The Company will modify its proposed Phase 1 protocol and now expects to dose the first human subjects in this program in Q2 2021 in Australia after all requisite approvals have been obtained.

Pending a positive outcome of the Phase 1 results in healthy volunteers, NervGen intends to add a multi-dose Alzheimer's disease patient cohort to the Phase 1 program. The Company also plans to initiate Phase 2 trials in spinal cord injury and multiple sclerosis after completion of Phase 1 and after resolution of the partial clinical hold. NervGen currently expects it will be able to initiate these trials in the first half of 2022.

About NVG-291

NVG-291 is an inhibitor of PTPσ, a promising target for reducing the clinical effects of nerve damage, either as a result of trauma, such as in the case of spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury or stroke, or neurodegenerative diseases, such as multiple sclerosis or Alzheimer's disease. NervGen believes that inhibiting the activity of PTPσ has the potential to promote nerve repair mechanisms such as nerve regeneration, remyelination and plasticity; promote autophagy, a cellular self-cleaning mechanism; and to promote a non-inflammatory phenotype in microglia cells, the innate immune cells of the brain.

About NervGen

NervGen is restoring life's potential by creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury and Alzheimer's disease. NervGen's platform technology targets protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma ("PTPσ"), a neural receptor that impedes nerve repair. Inhibition of the PTPσ receptor has been shown to promote regeneration and remyelination of damaged nerves, as well as improvement of nerve function in animal models for various medical conditions.

