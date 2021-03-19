Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nesco Holdings, Inc.    NSCO

NESCO HOLDINGS, INC.

(NSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nesco Holdings, Inc. : to Become Custom Truck One Source, Inc., Change Ticker Symbol to CTOS

03/19/2021 | 06:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO) ("Nesco" or the "Company") announced today that, in anticipation of the previously announced proposed acquisition by Nesco's wholly owned subsidiary, Nesco Holdings II, Inc., of 100% of the limited partnership interests of Custom Truck One Source, L.P. (the "Target") and 100% of the limited liability company interests of the Target's general partner (the "Acquisition"), Nesco will change its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Nesco will also change the NYSE ticker symbol of its common stock from "NSCO" to "CTOS" and the ticker symbol of its redeemable warrants from "NSCO.WS" to "CTOS.WS" immediately upon the closing of the Acquisition.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. When used in press release, the words "anticipates," "will," "expects," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's management's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in this press release. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and operations as well as the overall economy; the Company's ability to complete the Acquisition and the related private placement of notes; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company's services. For a more complete description of these and other possible risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2021, as updated by the Company's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Josh Boone, Chief Financial Officer
800.252.0043
investors@nescospecialty.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nesco-holdings-inc-to-become-custom-truck-one-source-inc-change-ticker-symbol-to-ctos-301251305.html

SOURCE Nesco Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about NESCO HOLDINGS, INC.
06:11pNESCO HOLDINGS, INC.  : to Become Custom Truck One Source, Inc., Change Ticker S..
PR
03/18NESCO  : Prices $920 Million Notes Offering
MT
03/17NESCO  : Prices Offering of $920 Million of 5.500% Senior Secured Second Lien No..
PR
03/16NESCO HOLDINGS, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15NESCO  : Announces Offering of $920 Million of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes ..
PR
03/11NESCO HOLDINGS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09NESCO  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
03/09NESCO HOLDINGS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
03/09NESCO  : Swings to Q4 Loss, Revenue Rises
MT
03/08NESCO HOLDINGS, INC.  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Resu..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ