MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nesco Holdings, Inc.    NSCO

NESCO HOLDINGS, INC.

(NSCO)
Nesco : Initial Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 3)

04/02/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
Exhibit 99.1

Joint Filing Agreement

In accordance with Rule 13d-1(k)(1) promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the undersigned hereby agree to the joint filing with each other on behalf of each of them of all filings on any Form 3, 4 or 5 or Schedule 13D or 13G, and any and all amendments thereto and any other document relating thereto (collectively, the 'Filings'), with respect to the Shares of Nesco Holdings, Inc. beneficially owned by each of them. Each of them is responsible for the timely filing of such Filings and any amendments thereto, and for the completeness and accuracy of the information concerning such person contained therein; but none of them is responsible for the completeness or accuracy of the information concerning the other persons making such Filings, unless such person knows or has reason to believe that such information is inaccurate. This Joint Filing Agreement shall be included as an exhibit to such Filings.

[Signature Page Follows]

Dated: December 11, 2020



PLATINUM EQUITY CAPITAL PARTNERS V, L.P.


By: Platinum Equity Partners V, L.P.
Its: General Partner


By: Platinum Equity Partners V, LLC
Its: General Partner





By: /s/ Justin Maroldi

Name: Justin Maroldi


Title: Assistant Secretary




PLATINUM EQUITY PARTNERS V, L.P.


By: Platinum Equity Partners V, LLC
Its: General Partner


By: /s/ Justin Maroldi

Name: Justin Maroldi


Title: Assistant Secretary




PLATINUM EQUITY PARTNERS V, LLC


By: /s/ Justin Maroldi

Name: Justin Maroldi


Title: Assistant Secretary




PLATINUM EQUITY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS V, LLC


By: /s/ Justin Maroldi

Name: Justin Maroldi


Title: Assistant Secretary




PLATINUM EQUITY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS V MANAGER, LLC


By: /s/ Justin Maroldi

Name: Justin Maroldi


Title: Assistant Secretary




PLATINUM EQUITY INVESTCO, L.P.


By: Platinum Equity Investment Holdings IC (Cayman), LLC
Its: General Partner


By: /s/ Mary Ann Sigler

Name: Mary Ann Sigler

Title: President

2




PLATINUM EQUITY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS IC (CAYMAN), LLC


By:

/s/ Mary Ann Sigler


Name: Mary Ann Sigler

Title: President



PLATINUM INVESTCO (CAYMAN), LLC


By:

/s/ Mary Ann Sigler


Name: Mary Ann Sigler

Title: President



PLATINUM EQUITY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS, LLC


By:

/s/ Justin Maroldi


Name: Justin Maroldi

Title: Assistant Secretary



PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC


By:

/s/ Justin Maroldi


Name: Justin Maroldi

Title: Assistant Secretary



TOM GORES


By:

/s/ Mary Ann Sigler


Name: Mary Ann Sigler

Title: Attorney-in-Fact



PE ONE SOURCE HOLDINGS, LLC


By:

/s/ Justin Maroldi


Name: Justin Maroldi

Title: Assistant Secretary
3

Disclaimer

Nesco Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 21:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
