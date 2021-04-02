Nesco : Initial Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 3)

In accordance with Rule 13d-1(k)(1) promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the undersigned hereby agree to the joint filing with each other on behalf of each of them of all filings on any Form 3, 4 or 5 or Schedule 13D or 13G, and any and all amendments thereto and any other document relating thereto (collectively, the 'Filings'), with respect to the Shares of Nesco Holdings, Inc. beneficially owned by each of them. Each of them is responsible for the timely filing of such Filings and any amendments thereto, and for the completeness and accuracy of the information concerning such person contained therein; but none of them is responsible for the completeness or accuracy of the information concerning the other persons making such Filings, unless such person knows or has reason to believe that such information is inaccurate. This Joint Filing Agreement shall be included as an exhibit to such Filings.
[Signature Page Follows]
Dated: December 11, 2020
PLATINUM EQUITY CAPITAL PARTNERS V, L.P.
By:
Platinum Equity Partners V, L.P.
Its:
General Partner
By:
Platinum Equity Partners V, LLC
Its:
General Partner
By:
/s/ Justin Maroldi
Name: Justin Maroldi
Title: Assistant Secretary
PLATINUM EQUITY PARTNERS V, L.P.
By:
Platinum Equity Partners V, LLC
Its:
General Partner
By:
/s/ Justin Maroldi
Name: Justin Maroldi
Title: Assistant Secretary
PLATINUM EQUITY PARTNERS V, LLC
By:
/s/ Justin Maroldi
Name: Justin Maroldi
Title: Assistant Secretary
PLATINUM EQUITY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS V, LLC
By:
/s/ Justin Maroldi
Name: Justin Maroldi
Title: Assistant Secretary
PLATINUM EQUITY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS V MANAGER, LLC
By:
/s/ Justin Maroldi
Name: Justin Maroldi
Title: Assistant Secretary
PLATINUM EQUITY INVESTCO, L.P.
By:
Platinum Equity Investment Holdings IC (Cayman), LLC
Its:
General Partner
By:
/s/ Mary Ann Sigler
Name: Mary Ann Sigler
Title: President
2
PLATINUM EQUITY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS IC (CAYMAN), LLC
