2021 Global 100: Neste ranked as the world's 4th most sustainable company

Neste has placed 4th on the Corporate Knights' Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. This marks the company's 15th consecutive inclusion on the Global 100 list. Neste has been included on the list continuously for longer than any other energy company in the world.





"We are pleased to be recognized as one of the most sustainable companies in the world. Many businesses are continuously improving their sustainability efforts and placing on the list gets more difficult every year. It is great to see more and more companies actively integrating sustainability at the core of their business", says Peter Vanacker, President and CEO of Neste.





"Our purpose of creating a healthier planet for our children is what drives us to aim higher every day. We believe that together with our partners, we can succeed in reducing the impacts of the climate crisis. We will also continue improving the sustainability of our own operations", Vanacker continues.





The Global 100 list is an annual ranking of corporate sustainability performance compiled by an independent consultancy Corporate Knights. This year Corporate Knights analyzed 8,080 companies against global industry peers. The ranking is based on an assessment of up to 24 quantitative key performance indicators ranging from environmental performance indicators to resource management, employee management, financial management, clean revenue and supplier performance.





According to Corporate Knights, "Neste continues in a top position thanks to its industry-leading sustainability focus, and especially due to its excellent performance in clean revenue and clean investment indicators."





Neste's transformation journey has taken the company from a local oil refining company to becoming a global leader in renewable and circular solutions. Neste creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating the shift towards circular economy. The company helps customers in the transport sector and cities, aviation, as well as polymers and chemicals industries to make their business more sustainable.





Neste in brief





Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. We refine waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials. We are the world's leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, developing chemical recycling to combat the plastic waste challenge. We aim at helping customers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with our renewable and circular solutions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030. As a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products with a commitment to reach carbon-neutral production by 2035, we are also introducing renewable and recycled raw materials such as waste plastic as refinery raw materials. We have consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2019, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 15.8 billion, with 82% of the company's comparable operating profit coming from renewable products.









