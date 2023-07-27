HELSINKI, July 27 (Reuters) - Finland's Neste on Thursday posted weaker than expected second-quarter operating earnings and said the ramp-up of its new Singapore production facility was slowed down by equipment repairs.

The oil refiner and biofuel producer's April-June comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 784 million euros ($869 million) from 1.09 billion last year, missing the 835.1 million mean estimate of 17 analysts in a poll provided by the company. ($1 = 0.9018 euros) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Louise Rasmussen)