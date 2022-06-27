Finland's Neste to invest $2 bln in renewable products refinery in Rotterdam

June 27 (Reuters) - Finnish biofuel producer Neste
said on Monday it would invest 1.9 billion euros
($2.01 billion) in the Dutch port of Rotterdam for its next
renewable products refinery, citing growing demand as climate
change concerns intensify.
Neste had delayed the project in April, saying the company
was not ready to proceed given the geopolitical situation and
possible implications for costs.
Neste has bet heavily on renewable fuels as fossil fuel
majors increasingly enter the market, pushing up costs for used
cooking oil and discarded animal fat.
The Rotterdam refinery would expand Neste's renewable
product capacity by 1.3 million tons per annum, the company
said, adding it aims to start up the new unit during the first
half of 2026.
The investment will increase Rotterdam's total renewable
product capacity to 2.7 million tons annually, including 1.2
million tons for sustainable aviation fuel, the statement said.
Benefiting from higher energy prices due to the war in
Ukraine, Neste earlier this month raised its second-quarter
outlook, citing exceptional margins for gasoline and diesel in
northwestern Europe.
($1 = 0.9444 euros)
