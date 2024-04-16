Neste Corporation, News, 16 April 2024

Photo: Boeing ecoDemonstrator in flight. Source: Boeing

Boeing has agreed to purchase 7.5 million gallons (over 22,700 tons) of blended Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ in 2024 to support its U.S. Commercial Airplanes business operations in reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The volume of Neste's sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is part of Boeing's total purchase of 9.4 million gallons of blended SAF, representing Boeing's largest annual SAF purchase to date, 60% more than in 2023.

The fuel blend consisting of 30% SAF, made from renewable waste and residue raw materials such as used cooking oil, and 70% conventional jet fuel, will be supplied to Boeing by EPIC Fuels and Avfuel to support the Boeing ecoDemonstrator program and Boeing's U.S. commercial operational flights through 2024.

"As our focus remains on safety and quality, sustainability continues to be a priority. Sustainable aviation fuel is essential to decarbonize aviation. About 20% of our fuel usage is a SAF blend, and we continue to increase our use of this fuel to encourage growth in the SAF industry. We are also working to make SAF more available and affordable to our commercial airline customers through collaboration, investment, research and policy development," said Ryan Faucett, Vice President of Environmental Sustainability at Boeing.

"Sustainable aviation fuel is a key lever to reduce aviation emissions. Working together with aviation sector leaders like Boeing is crucial in accelerating SAF usage and production. We are proud to support their efforts working together with our partners EPIC Fuels and Avfuel," said Carrie Song, Senior Vice President, Commercial, Renewable Products at Neste.

The total volume of blended SAF purchased will be supplied to Boeing's commercial operations directly or through book-and-claim. Boeing will receive 4 million gallons (around 12,000 tons) of blended SAF produced by Neste into its fuel farms in the Pacific Northwest. EPIC Fuels, a Signature Aviation company, will supply 2.5 million gallons and Avfuel will provide 1.5 million gallons of blended SAF from Neste.

Boeing will also purchase SAF certificates corresponding to the emission reduction provided by the use of 3.5 million gallons of blended SAF produced by Neste through a book and claim system. Book and claim is an accounting process in which a company purchases SAF certificates to displace conventional jet fuel. Instead of putting the fuel into a Boeing fuel farm, distributors will deliver it to nearby airports for use by airlines and other carriers ensuring the corresponding SAF use and related GHG emission reductions. Based on Boeing's book-and-claim purchases, EPIC Fuels will supply the 3.5 million gallons of blended SAF.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Sustainable aviation fuel is a renewable aviation fuel providing a more sustainable alternative to conventional, fossil-based jet fuel. Using Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%* over the fuel's life cycle, compared to using conventional jet fuel. Neste's SAF is made from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste. SAF is blended with conventional jet fuel before use and works seamlessly with existing aircraft engines and fueling infrastructure.

*) When used in neat form (i.e. unblended) and calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology

