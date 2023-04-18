Neste Oyj : Deutsche Bahn to purchase 13,000 tons of Neste MY Renewable Diesel

Deutsche Bahn is expanding its use of renewable diesel significantly this year by purchasing around 13,300 tons (17 million liters) of renewable diesel produced by Neste. Switching from fossil diesel to Neste MY Renewable Diesel™ will enable Deutsche Bahn to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the operation of their diesel-powered locomotives and railcars by up to 90 %*. In total, the purchased amount will save Deutsche Bahn around 46,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions (CO 2 e) compared to the use of fossil diesel.

Deutsche Bahn has already approved HVO-type 100% renewable diesel for the use in around 1,000 of its vehicles, and its subsidiary DB Cargo AG in its entire fleet of 800 vehicles. Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a drop-in fuel, suitable for use in diesel-powered vehicles without any modifications to their engines.

"We are happy that Deutsche Bahn chose Neste MY Renewable Diesel as a solution on their journey of becoming climate neutral. Companies can reduce their climate emissions in an instant by just switching to Neste MY Renewable Diesel," says Peter Zonneveld, Vice President, Europe and APAC from Renewable Road Transportation business unit at Neste. "With our renewables production capacity increasing to 5.5 million tons by the end of 2023 and further to 6.8 million tons by the end of 2026, we are well-equipped to help our customers around the world to make the switch to more sustainable solutions," Peter Zonneveld continues.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is produced 100 percent from renewable raw materials such as used cooking oil.

*) The GHG emission reduction varies depending on the region-specific legislation that provides the methodology for the calculations (e.g. EU RED II 2018/2001/EU for Europe and US California LCFS for the US), and the raw material mix used to manufacture the product for each market.

