  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Neste Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESTE   FI0009013296

NESTE OYJ

(NESTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:39:52 2023-04-18 am EDT
44.77 EUR   -0.25%
03:23aNeste Oyj : Deutsche Bahn to purchase 13,000 tons of Neste MY Renewable Diesel
PU
03:02aNeste to Supply Renewable Diesel to Germany's National Railway Company
MT
04/17Neste, Q8 Partner to Distribute Renewable Diesel in Denmark
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Neste Oyj : Deutsche Bahn to purchase 13,000 tons of Neste MY Renewable Diesel

04/18/2023 | 03:23am EDT
Deutsche Bahn is expanding its use of renewable diesel significantly this year by purchasing around 13,300 tons (17 million liters) of renewable diesel produced by Neste. Switching from fossil diesel to Neste MY Renewable Diesel™ will enable Deutsche Bahn to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the operation of their diesel-powered locomotives and railcars by up to 90 %*. In total, the purchased amount will save Deutsche Bahn around 46,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions (CO2e) compared to the use of fossil diesel.

Deutsche Bahn has already approved HVO-type 100% renewable diesel for the use in around 1,000 of its vehicles, and its subsidiary DB Cargo AG in its entire fleet of 800 vehicles. Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a drop-in fuel, suitable for use in diesel-powered vehicles without any modifications to their engines.

"We are happy that Deutsche Bahn chose Neste MY Renewable Diesel as a solution on their journey of becoming climate neutral. Companies can reduce their climate emissions in an instant by just switching to Neste MY Renewable Diesel," says Peter Zonneveld, Vice President, Europe and APAC from Renewable Road Transportation business unit at Neste. "With our renewables production capacity increasing to 5.5 million tons by the end of 2023 and further to 6.8 million tons by the end of 2026, we are well-equipped to help our customers around the world to make the switch to more sustainable solutions," Peter Zonneveld continues.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is produced 100 percent from renewable raw materials such as used cooking oil.

*) The GHG emission reduction varies depending on the region-specific legislation that provides the methodology for the calculations (e.g. EU RED II 2018/2001/EU for Europe and US California LCFS for the US), and the raw material mix used to manufacture the product for each market.

Neste Corporation

Susanna Sieppi
Vice President, Communications

Further information: Please contact Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / media@neste.com (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET). Please subscribe to Neste's releases at https://www.neste.com/for-media/releases-and-news/subscribe.

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. We refine waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials. We are the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and developing chemical recycling to combat the plastic waste challenge. We aim at helping customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions with our renewable and circular solutions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030. Our ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. We are introducing renewable and recycled raw materials such as liquefied waste plastic as refinery raw materials. We have committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and we will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. We also have set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and supply chain. We have consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2022, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 25.7 billion. Read more: neste.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Neste Oyj published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 07:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 25 137 M 27 448 M 27 448 M
Net income 2023 2 321 M 2 534 M 2 534 M
Net Debt 2023 1 570 M 1 714 M 1 714 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 3,47%
Capitalization 34 477 M 37 646 M 37 646 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 5 428
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart NESTE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Neste Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 44,88 €
Average target price 53,17 €
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matti Lehmus President & Chief Executive Officer
Martti Ala-Härkönen CFO, Head-Information Technology & Strategy
Matti Kähkönen Chairman
Lars Peter Lindfors Senior Vice President-Innovation
Marco Wirén Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTE OYJ4.32%37 646
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.21%465 601
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-7.06%183 361
BP PLC14.51%119 036
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION35.81%103 946
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION12.36%57 102
