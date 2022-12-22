Advanced search
    NESTE   FI0009013296

NESTE OYJ

(NESTE)
2022-12-22
45.05 EUR   +1.12%
03:33aNeste Oyj : Nippon Cargo Airlines to use Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel for their cargo flights reducing the emissions of cargo transport
PU
03:12aNeste Supplies Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Japan's Nippon Cargo Airlines
MT
12/21TECO 2030 Consortium Secures EUR5 Million Grant Deal For Hydrogen-powered Tanker Project
MT
Neste Oyj : Nippon Cargo Airlines to use Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel for their cargo flights reducing the emissions of cargo transport

12/22/2022 | 03:33am EST
Neste Corporation, News, 22 December 2022

Photo: Nippon Cargo Airlines

Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA), the only international cargo airline based in Japan, has for the first time used Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ for several cargo flights in November and December this year. The sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is supplied by Neste at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

The flights with SAF are a result of NCA's commitment to making consistent efforts to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, including using sustainable aviation fuels. SAF has been widely acknowledged as a key element in helping to achieve aviation's emission reduction goals globally. It delivers the performance of conventional jet fuel but with a significantly smaller carbon footprint over the fuel's life cycle.

"NCA is delighted to announce that NCA has used sustainable aviation fuel supplied by Neste on its flights from Amsterdam. NCA is eagerly implementing various fuel saving activities to reduce CO2 emissions, and among them using SAF is considered one of the most effective measures to reduce these emissions. Therefore, we are confident that these flights with SAF will become a big step for NCA. Neste is the leading SAF producer in the world, and NCA aims to expand business activities with Neste to increase the number of flights with SAF. NCA will source SAF at all of its destinations and work hard to tackle carbon emission issues to meet various customers' demands," said Hitoshi Watanabe, Vice President & General Manager, Corporate Planning at NCA.

"As the world's leading producer of SAF, Neste is working together with companies in the air cargo sector to help them reduce the air transport related emissions. We are excited that NCA has used our Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel for these international flights. Our increased SAF production capacity of 1.5 million tons per annum by the end of 2023 positions us well to support the growing international SAF demand from airlines like NCA," said Sami Jauhiainen, Vice President APAC, Renewable Aviation at Neste.

Using Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%* over the fuel's life cycle compared to using fossil jet fuel. Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is produced from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, including used cooking oil and animal fat waste. SAF is blended with conventional jet fuel and works seamlessly with existing fueling infrastructure and aircraft engines. Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is commercially available and in use worldwide.

*) When used in neat form (i.e. unblended) and calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology

Further information:

Neste: Please contact Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / media@neste.com (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET). Please subscribe to Neste's releases at https://www.neste.com/for-media/releases-and-news/subscribe.

Nippon Cargo Airlines: Please contact NCA public relations, ncapr@nca.aero

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. We refine waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials. We are the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and developing chemical recycling to combat the plastic waste challenge. We aim at helping customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions with our renewable and circular solutions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030. Our ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. We are introducing renewable and recycled raw materials such as liquefied waste plastic as refinery raw materials. We have committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and we will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. We also have set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and supply chain. We have consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2021, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 15.1 billion. Read more: neste.com

Nippon Cargo Airlines in brief

Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA) (since 1978) has been the only international cargo airline based in Japan. Our Corporate Philosophy is as follows:
We support international relations through the transportation of air cargo and contribute to the progress of societies, economies, and cultures around the world.
We will remain enduringly dedicated to ensuring safe operations. We will continue to encourage advancement and enhancement to ensure that our transport services lead the industry and our customers remain fulfilled.
We will uphold our compliance commitments as responsible corporate citizens and bring about a better global society through environmental conservation efforts and social contributions.
We will accomplish our mission with sincerity, creativity, and enthusiasm.

Read more: https://www.nca.aero/e/index.html

Attachments

Disclaimer

Neste Oyj published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 08:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
