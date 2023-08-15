Neste Corporation, Press Release, 15 August 2023 at 9 a.m. (EET)

The production of renewable diesel at Neste's Singapore refinery expansion has been restarted in early August according to the company's plans. The production line at the expanded part of the refinery was shut down in June for unexpected equipment repairs.

The ramp-up of the production at the expanded part of the refinery continues and is planned to be completed by the end of the year. SAF production in Singapore is scheduled to start during the third quarter as communicated in Neste's half-year report in July.

The Singapore refinery expansion doubles Neste's production capacity in Singapore. With the growth projects in Singapore and Martinez, the company targets to increase its total nameplate capacity of renewable products to 5.5 million tons in early 2024. The expansion of Neste's Singapore refinery was completed and production at the expanded part of the refinery initially started in April 2023.

