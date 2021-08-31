Log in
    NESTE   FI0009013296

NESTE OYJ

(NESTE)
  Report
Neste Oyj : Renewable diesel use increased rapidly in the public sector and goods transport – Neste the first in Finland to provide companies a service for monitoring transport fuel emissions

08/31/2021
Neste Corporation, Press Release, 31 August 2021 at 8.00 a.m. (EET)

Neste is the first company in Finland to provide a service for companies and other organizations to monitor their climate emissions caused by the use of transport fuels. According to Neste's industry survey* conducted in August 2021, the use of Neste MY Renewable Diesel™ has increased rapidly for example in the public sector, goods transport, and the manufacturing industry, while growth has remained moderate in other sectors.

Road transport accounts for more than 90% of the total transport emissions in Finland. This means that Finland's ambitious goal of being carbon neutral by 2035 requires the use of all available solutions. Neste's new service supports companies in monitoring their emissions and emissions reductions, and encourages them to replace the use of fossil fuels.

'One of our strategic climate commitments is to help our customers reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20 million tons annually by 2030. We have seen a significant demand for emissions monitoring and reporting to support companies reach their emissions reduction goals. The legislation sets requirements for emissions calculations, and the pressure to understand and reduce emissions is highlighted not only in bidding processes, but also by consumers. It is a wonderful opportunity to offer this customer-driven solution for verifying the impact of climate actions,' says Heidi Peltonen, Team Lead for sustainable partnerships in Marketing & Services, Neste.

The digital service helps companies monitor their consumption of Neste transport fuels, the resulting greenhouse gas emissions, and emissions reductions achieved through the use of renewable diesel over a specific time period. The service uses graphs and maps to illustrate the geographic and chronological distribution of consumption and emissions, and provides benchmarking data on each company's road transport emissions in their respective sector. The service's reporting features will later be expanded to other applications, such as electricity and renewable fuel oil.

Benchmarking data supports companies in making lower-emission choices

Neste's recent industry survey* indicates that the use of renewable diesel in the public sector has more than tripled from 2019 to mid-2021 when the total annual consumption of diesel is considered. At the same time, the proportion of renewable diesel from the total consumption of diesel has doubled in the manufacturing industry and increased by more than five-fold in the goods transport.

'The use of fossil diesel in transport will decrease in the future, while the demand for renewable diesel will remain high as the electrification of heavy transport vehicles cannot follow the pace of private cars. Some sectors are showing rapid changes, while others are taking their first steps in emissions reductions. Companies need solutions that are available right now, but also solutions that help in the longer term. By supporting companies in calculating their emissions reductions and by providing benchmarking data, we believe that making lower-emission choices becomes easier. We are the first company in Finland to launch this type of a service, and we are exploring our opportunities to expand it to other regions, such as the Baltics, too' says Peltonen.

In addition to the newly-launched emissions calculation and reporting service, Neste also supports the electrification of the transport sector by piloting Finland's first charging service intended for logistics companies in cooperation with Niemi Services Ltd. The aim is to launch a commercial electric charging service in the Finnish market by the end of 2021.

*) Neste's industry survey conducted in August 2021 includes the annual consumption of Neste MY Renewable Diesel compared with the total annual consumption of diesel. Exact percentages will not be published for competitive reasons.

Neste Corporation

Susanna Sieppi
Vice President, Communications

Further information: Heidi Peltonen, Team Lead, Sustainable Partnerships, Marketing & Services, Neste. Neste media phone, tel. +358 50 458 5076 / media@neste.com (weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EET).

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. We refine waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials. We are the world's leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, developing chemical recycling to combat the plastic waste challenge. We aim at helping customers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with our renewable and circular solutions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030. As a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products with a commitment to reach carbon-neutral production by 2035, we are also introducing renewable and recycled raw materials such as waste plastic as refinery raw materials. We have consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2020, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 11.8 billion, with 94% of the company's comparable operating profit coming from renewable products. Read more: neste.com

Disclaimer

Neste Oyj published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 07:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
