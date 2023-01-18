Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Neste Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESTE   FI0009013296

NESTE OYJ

(NESTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:35:26 2023-01-18 am EST
45.22 EUR   +0.27%
02:10aNeste Oyj : among the 100 most sustainable companies in the world for the 17th consecutive time
PU
01/17Neste to Supply Renewable Diesel to Amsterdam Airport's Vehicle Ground Fleet -- OPIS
DJ
01/17Neste Oyj : Ground handling vehicles and machinery at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to run on Neste MY Renewable Diesel
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Neste Oyj : among the 100 most sustainable companies in the world for the 17th consecutive time

01/18/2023 | 02:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Neste Corporation, Press Release, 18 January 2023 at 9.00 a.m. (EET)

Neste has been included in the Corporate Knights 2023 Global 100 Index of the most sustainable companies in the world for the 17th consecutive time. Corporate Knights analyzed 6,720 companies against global industry peers and Neste was one of the companies to make it to the top 100. Neste placed 29th in the index and the first among its industry peers.

Neste has been included in the index for longer than any other energy company in the world. Neste was assessed under the Energy sector with 413 companies and was ranked as the best in the sector.

"It is a great recognition to be among so many other sustainability leaders in this index. We have been making significant progress over the years towards our long-term sustainability commitments, and that work continues. My big thanks go to the Neste team and our partners for all the achievements in 2022," says Minna Aila, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Corporate Affairs at Neste.

Neste is committed to reducing its customers' greenhouse gas emissions every year by at least 20 million tons CO2 equivalent by 2030 and reaching carbon neutral production by 2035. In 2022, Neste launched a strategic study on transitioning its refinery in Porvoo, Finland into a globally leading renewable and circular solutions site and to non-crude oil refining in the mid-2030s.

The Global 100 Index is an annual ranking of corporate sustainability performance compiled by the independent consultancy Corporate Knights. The ranking is based on an assessment of 25 sustainability indicators (KPIs) ranging from environmental performance indicators to sustainable investment and sustainable revenue, resource management, employee management, financial management as well as supplier performance.

Since 2022, Corporate Knights has classified Sustainable Revenues and Sustainable Investments in line with their Corporate Knights Sustainable Economy Taxonomy. The methodology weighs the absolute share of Sustainable Revenues and Sustainable Investments and the performance against peers equally. Previously, the score was based on the performance against peers.

Neste Corporation

Susanna Sieppi
Vice President, Communications

Further information: Please contact Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / media@neste.com (weekdays between 8.30 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. EET). Please subscribe to Neste's releases at https://www.neste.com/for-media/releases-and-news/subscribe.

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. We refine waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials. We are the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and developing chemical recycling to combat the plastic waste challenge. We aim at helping customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions with our renewable and circular solutions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030. Our ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. We are introducing renewable and recycled raw materials such as liquefied waste plastic as refinery raw materials. We have committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and we will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. We also have set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and supply chain. We have consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2021, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 15.1 billion. Read more: neste.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Neste Corporation published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 07:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NESTE OYJ
02:10aNeste Oyj : among the 100 most sustainable companies in the world for the 17th consecutive..
PU
01/17Neste to Supply Renewable Diesel to Amsterdam Airport's Vehicle Ground Fleet -- OPIS
DJ
01/17Neste Oyj : Ground handling vehicles and machinery at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to run on..
PU
01/17Neste to Supply Renewable Diesel for Vehicles, Machinery at Amsterdam Airport
MT
01/17Japan's ANA, JAL expand sustainable aviation fuel purchases with Itochu deal
RE
01/16Neste's acquisition of used cooking oil collection and aggregation business from Crimso..
AQ
01/15Neste Concludes Purchase Of Used Cooking Oil Collection, Aggregation Unit In US
MT
01/13Neste Oyj : acquisition of used cooking oil collection and aggregation business from Crims..
PU
01/13Neste Oyj acquired Used Cooking Oil Collection and Aggregation Business and Related Ass..
CI
01/01Neste Delivers Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Brussels Airlines
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NESTE OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 916 M 27 993 M 27 993 M
Net income 2022 2 023 M 2 186 M 2 186 M
Net Debt 2022 1 545 M 1 669 M 1 669 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 34 641 M 37 417 M 37 417 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 5 326
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart NESTE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Neste Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 45,10 €
Average target price 52,60 €
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matti Lehmus President & Chief Executive Officer
Martti Ala-Härkönen CFO, Head-Information Technology & Strategy
Matti Kähkönen Chairman
Lars Peter Lindfors Senior Vice President-Innovation
Marco Wirén Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTE OYJ4.84%37 417
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.58%465 079
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-2.69%192 987
BP PLC2.05%107 810
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION7.43%75 337
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.62%57 069