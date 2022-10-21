Advanced search
    NESTE   FI0009013296

NESTE OYJ

(NESTE)
  Report
21 October 2022
45.41 EUR   -0.18%
Neste Oyj : among the finalists for the German Sustainability Award

10/21/2022 | 04:20am EDT
Neste Corporation, News, 21 October 2022

Photo: Frank Fendler

Neste has been selected as a finalist in the contest for the German Sustainability Award for companies 2023. With its ambitious sustainability vision and renewable solutions for the aviation industry, road transport and polymers and chemicals, Neste was nominated for the final round. The winner will be announced and awarded at ceremonies taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany, on December 1 and 2.

The German Sustainability Award recognizes companies that drive sustainability as part of their business model and make effective contributions to transformation with innovative products and services, high ecological standards in production or special social commitment in their supply chain. The award is presented by the Stiftung Deutscher Nachhaltigkeitspreis e.V. (German Sustainability Award Foundation) in cooperation with the German government, leading municipal associations, business associations, civil society organizations and research institutions.

"We are very proud to be among the finalists for the German Sustainability Award, because it recognizes our solutions for combating climate change and accelerating the shift towards a circular economy. Neste's growth strategy is centered on renewable and circular solutions and we continue to set our ambition level high. We are committed to reducing our customers' greenhouse gas emissions every year by at least 20 million tons CO2 equivalent by 2030," says Mercedes Alonso, Executive Vice President Renewable Polymers & Chemicals at Neste and Managing Director of Neste Germany.

In 2021, Neste's renewable and circular solutions helped the company's customers reduce their greenhouse gas emissions globally by a total of 10.9 million tons. Neste's purpose is to create a healthier planet for our children. The company is committed to reduce its customers' greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons CO2e annually by 2030, reach carbon neutral production by 2035 (Scope 1 & 2) and has set a concrete target for Scope 3 emissions to reduce the use phase emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040 compared to 2020 levels.

More information on the German Sustainability Award

Further information: Please contact Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / media@neste.com (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET).

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. We refine waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials. We are the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and developing chemical recycling to combat the plastic waste challenge. We aim at helping customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions with our renewable and circular solutions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030. Our ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. We are introducing renewable and recycled raw materials such as liquefied waste plastic as refinery raw materials. We have committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and we will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. We also have set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and supply chain. We have consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2021, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 15.1 billion. Read more: neste.com

Disclaimer

Neste Corporation published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 08:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 24 669 M 24 252 M 24 252 M
Net income 2022 2 237 M 2 199 M 2 199 M
Net Debt 2022 1 280 M 1 258 M 1 258 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 34 940 M 34 349 M 34 349 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 5 501
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart NESTE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Neste Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 45,49 €
Average target price 53,00 €
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matti Lehmus President & Chief Executive Officer
Martti Ala-Härkönen CFO, Head-Information Technology & Strategy
Matti Kähkönen Chairman
Lars Peter Lindfors Senior Vice President-Innovation
Marco Wirén Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTE OYJ4.91%34 349
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION69.85%433 142
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD5.31%192 142
BP PLC39.47%95 495
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-6.61%67 489
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION70.87%54 520