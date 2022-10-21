Neste Oyj : among the finalists for the German Sustainability Award

Neste Corporation, News, 21 October 2022

Neste has been selected as a finalist in the contest for the German Sustainability Award for companies 2023. With its ambitious sustainability vision and renewable solutions for the aviation industry, road transport and polymers and chemicals, Neste was nominated for the final round. The winner will be announced and awarded at ceremonies taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany, on December 1 and 2.

The German Sustainability Award recognizes companies that drive sustainability as part of their business model and make effective contributions to transformation with innovative products and services, high ecological standards in production or special social commitment in their supply chain. The award is presented by the Stiftung Deutscher Nachhaltigkeitspreis e.V. (German Sustainability Award Foundation) in cooperation with the German government, leading municipal associations, business associations, civil society organizations and research institutions.

"We are very proud to be among the finalists for the German Sustainability Award, because it recognizes our solutions for combating climate change and accelerating the shift towards a circular economy. Neste's growth strategy is centered on renewable and circular solutions and we continue to set our ambition level high. We are committed to reducing our customers' greenhouse gas emissions every year by at least 20 million tons CO2 equivalent by 2030," says Mercedes Alonso, Executive Vice President Renewable Polymers & Chemicals at Neste and Managing Director of Neste Germany.

In 2021, Neste's renewable and circular solutions helped the company's customers reduce their greenhouse gas emissions globally by a total of 10.9 million tons. Neste's purpose is to create a healthier planet for our children. The company is committed to reduce its customers' greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons CO2e annually by 2030, reach carbon neutral production by 2035 (Scope 1 & 2) and has set a concrete target for Scope 3 emissions to reduce the use phase emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040 compared to 2020 levels.

