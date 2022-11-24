Neste Oyj : and CIM enable the supply of sustainable aviation fuel to France to support meeting local SAF blending obligations

Neste Corporation, News, 24 November 2022

Photo: CIM, import terminal at Le Havre

Neste and CIM, part of NOVEN Group in France, the leading independent French group of companies providing oil storage and supply services, are pleased to announce their collaboration to enable the supply of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ into France. The collaboration enables fuel marketing companies to comply with the French mandate for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which has set a requirement to include a minimum of 1% SAF in jet fuel for all commercial flights from French airports in 2022.

Compagnie Industrielle Maritime (CIM), part of NOVEN Group, plays a major role in the energy supply infrastructure in France and operates the biggest import terminal in Le Havre, France via which SAF will be delivered from Neste to the local fuel suppliers. From Le Havre, the blended SAF will be transported by the TRAPIL pipeline to airports where it will be used to fuel aircraft. Pipeline distribution reduces greenhouse gas emissions of the fuel transports when compared to conventional logistics by tanker trucks.

Neste and CIM are committed to supporting and accelerating the transition of the aviation industry from conventional jet fuel use to SAF, which is widely acknowledged as a key element in helping achieve aviation's ambitious emissions reduction goals. The cooperation serves as an example of how different stakeholders in the aviation fuel supply chain are working together to achieve these goals. It also shows how existing infrastructure can be used to transport SAF, which works seamlessly with existing fueling infrastructure and aircraft engines.

"Sustainable aviation fuel is recognised globally as the most feasible option to significantly reduce aviation emissions in the near term. Through SAF mandates and partnerships like this in France, we will together drive the increased use of SAF and help build momentum in tackling aviation's emission reduction challenge. Neste is committed to contribute significantly as we are increasing our global SAF production capacity to 1.5 million tons per annum by the end of 2023. We have also announced the expansion of our Rotterdam renewables refinery," says Jonathan Wood, Vice President Europe, Renewable Aviation at Neste.

"CIM le Havre Terminal is a unique hub for aviation fuel in Northwestern Europe, with its deep sea berths and TRAPIL and CEPS pipelines connections. We are strongly committed to supporting our customers and partners through the SAF deployment. Massive investments are made at our CIM Le Havre terminal to ensure the availability of dedicated infrastructures for renewable fuels like SAF and HVO, needed by the industry to succeed in the energy transition" said Olivier Peyrin, CEO at NOVEN, CIM's Holding Company.

Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™is produced from sustainably-sourced, 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste. In its neat form and over the life cycle, Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel use reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%* compared to fossil jet fuel use.

*) Calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology.

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. We refine waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials. We are the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and developing chemical recycling to combat the plastic waste challenge. We aim at helping customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions with our renewable and circular solutions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030. Our ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. We are introducing renewable and recycled raw materials such as liquefied waste plastic as refinery raw materials. We have committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and we will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. We also have set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and supply chain. We have consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2021, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 15.1 billion. Read more: neste.com

About NOVEN Group

NOVEN Group is the first French independent storage and services group in the field of oil logistics. It is an integrated group with a rich history that has grown and transformed itself by adapting to the major changes in the oil industry and its supply chain. It is present in its maritime terminals, such as Le Havre and Pauillac, in its high-consumption strategic interior depots and in the largest French oil pipeline network, TRAPIL. With a human potential of 300 employees of recognized competence, expertise, NOVEN Group is attentive to its clients and is constantly adapting to their needs. Read more: cim-france.com