Neste Oyj : and United sign Sustainable Aviation Fuel purchase agreement for flights out of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Neste and United Airlines are pleased to announce that they have signed a new purchase agreement that provides United the right to buy up to 160,000 metric tons (52.5 million gallons) of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ over the next three years to fuel United flights at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, and potentially other airports, as well. With this agreement, United became the first U.S. airline to make an international purchase agreement for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

"Reducing carbon emissions from fuel use is the fastest way United will reach 100% green goal by 2050. As the leading U.S. airline globally, it makes sense to accelerate our use of SAF and expand our network of partners internationally with a leading company like Neste," said Lauren Riley, United's Chief Sustainability Officer. "The demand from our customers to limit their emissions from flying is growing exponentially, and this agreement means that United customers flying from Amsterdam will be partners in our sustainability efforts."

Neste will provide United with 7,500 metric tons (2.5 million gallons) of SAF in Amsterdam in the first year. United will also have the right to purchase up to 60,000 metric tons (20 million gallons) in the second year, and up to 90,000 metric tons (30 million gallons) in the third year, at Amsterdam or other locations that Neste can supply throughout the globe, as Neste increases its SAF production globally.

This supply agreement is enabled by Neste's ambitious growth strategy, which will see the company producing 1.5 million tons (515 million gallons) of SAF per annum by the end of 2023. Neste has been producing and delivering SAF since 2011 and has a proven track record of supplying SAF to customers in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

"We're excited to be partnering with United in this milestone purchase agreement and make our SAF available to United, also an industry leader in SAF investments," said Thorsten Lange, Executive Vice President, Renewable Aviation at Neste. "Our global, fast-growing SAF production and supply chain supports airlines and their customers in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Neste is committed to helping aviation transition to a more sustainable future, and we look forward to expanding our cooperation with United."

SAF delivers the performance of conventional jet fuel but with a significantly smaller carbon footprint on a life cycle basis. Neste's SAF reduces life cycle greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by up to 80%* compared to conventional jet fuel and burns cleaner than conventional jet fuel reducing non-CO2 emissions, including particulate matter (PM). Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is produced from 100% sustainably sourced renewable waste and residue raw materials, including used cooking oil and animal fat waste.

*) Calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology.

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. We refine waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials. We are the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and developing chemical recycling to combat the plastic waste challenge. We aim at helping customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions with our renewable and circular solutions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030. Our ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. We are introducing renewable and recycled raw materials such as liquefied waste plastic as refinery raw materials. We have committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and we will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. We also have set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and supply chain. We have consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2021, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 15.1 billion. Read more: neste.com

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." In 2019, United and United Express® carriers operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 162 million customers. United has the most comprehensive route network among North American carriers, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".