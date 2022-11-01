Advanced search
03:16aNeste Oyj : collaborates with ITOCHU and Fuji Oil Company on a project to demonstrate local blending of Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Japan
PU
10/27Rolls-Royce, Neste Partnering to Promote Renewable Diesel
MT
10/27Neste Oyj : and Rolls-Royce building a strategic partnership to accelerate the shift from fossil to renewable fuels
PU
Neste Oyj : collaborates with ITOCHU and Fuji Oil Company on a project to demonstrate local blending of Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Japan

11/01/2022 | 03:16am EDT
Neste Corporation, News, 1 November 2022

ITOCHU Corporation has been selected for a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) demonstration project by the Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT). The aim of the project is to demonstrate the blending of imported neat (i.e. unblended) SAF locally in Japan, which helps the country prepare for the future when significantly larger quantities of SAF will be needed to help the aviation industry achieve its ambitious emissions reduction goals.

In this demonstration project, ITOCHU will import Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ around January 2023 to blend it with conventional fossil jet fuel in cooperation with Fuji Oil Company. A portion of the blended SAF will then be delivered to Chubu Centrair International Airport around February, for use in flight inspection aircraft owned by the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau of the MLIT.

Neste and ITOCHU have already established a partnership for the distribution of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel in the Japanese market. Neste's SAF is already available at the Haneda Airport and Narita International Airport. In addition to the development of Chubu Centrair International Airport in conjunction with this demonstration project, ITOCHU plans to expand the supply of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel to domestic and foreign airlines by making it available to Kansai International Airport and other airports in the future. Following the expansion of the cooperation between Neste and ITOCHU in February this year, Neste's SAF was already supplied to Etihad Airways at Narita.

"Neste is committed to supporting Japanese airlines and the Japanese government with the target to replace 10% of conventional jet fuel with SAF by 2030. This demonstration project solicited by the Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau is an important step on the pathway towards realizing that goal, as it demonstrates the blending of neat SAF with fossil jet fuel from a domestic refinery in Japan. We are proud to collaborate with ITOCHU and Fuji Oil Company to make this demonstration project happen", said Sami Jauhiainen, Vice President APAC, Renewable Aviation at Neste.

Neste is the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and is currently increasing its annual SAF production capacity to 1.5 million tons by the end of 2023. Completion of Neste's Singapore refinery expansion will increase our SAF production capacity to over 1 million tons by the end of the first quarter of 2023, ready to support the aviation industry in the Asia Pacific region and globally.

Further information: Please contact Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / media@neste.com (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET).

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. We refine waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials. We are the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and developing chemical recycling to combat the plastic waste challenge. We aim at helping customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions with our renewable and circular solutions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030. Our ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. We are introducing renewable and recycled raw materials such as liquefied waste plastic as refinery raw materials. We have committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and we will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. We also have set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and supply chain. We have consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2021, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 15.1 billion. Read more: neste.com

Disclaimer

Neste Corporation published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 07:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
