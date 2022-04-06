Neste Oyj : enabled the first-ever transport of renewable diesel by pipeline in Europe to help reduce emissions from fuel transports by 92%

Neste Corporation, News, 6 April 2022

Photo: Trapil



Neste, Altens and TRAPIL have collaborated to enable the first-ever transport of renewable diesel (often also referred to as "HVO100") by a pipeline in Europe. With a pipeline transport, the greenhouse gas emissions were reduced by 92% compared to conventional logistics by tanker trucks. The fuel transport of Neste-produced renewable diesel took place on 28 March 2022 between the harbor in Le Havre, located in northwestern France, and Gennevilliers, close to Paris. This made large volumes of renewable diesel available widely in the region, also in big cities such as Paris.



Altogether 3.5 million liters of Neste-produced renewable diesel was transported by TRAPIL via the pipeline to the depot in Gennevilliers, where Altens stores its products for the region. The distance between Le Havre and Gennevilliers is 192 km via the pipeline. The delivery took less than 48 hours to complete and replaced 110 truck deliveries. The pipeline transport of renewable diesel provides a lower-emission alternative to fuel logistics.

"The use of a pipeline in fuel logistics allows us to ensure the emissions from fuel logistics remain as low as possible. It also plays an essential role in the security of supply, and the greenhouse gas emissions are 35% smaller when compared with transports with electrified rail" says President Mohamed Bennama at Altens.



"We are very happy about this partnership enabling renewable diesel to be transported via pipeline for the first time in Europe. We share the common ambitions with Altens and TRAPIL, with which we were now able to take another step forward in our efforts to reduce the road transport emissions in France," says Peter Zonneveld, Vice President Sales Renewable Road Transportation Europe and APAC at Neste.



Renewable diesel, also known as HVO100



Neste MY Renewable Diesel™ is produced from 100% renewable raw materials. It helps reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 90%* on the average when emissions over the fuel's life cycle are compared with fossil diesel. The renewable diesel is a "drop-in" fuel, fully compatible with all diesel engines, not requiring any modifications to the existing vehicles or fuel distribution infrastructures.



*) The methodology for calculating life cycle emissions and emissions reduction complies with the European Union's Renewable Energy Directive II (2018/2001/EU)

