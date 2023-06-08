Neste Oyj : enables Swedish Trollhättan-Vänersborg Airport and Västflyg airline to become the world's firsts to use sustainable aviation fuel on all flights

Neste Corporation, Press Release, 8 June 2023 at 8 a.m. (EET)

Trollhättan-Vänersborg Airport in the southwestern part of Sweden, will be the first airport in the world to offer only blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for all aircraft refueling at the airport, which will significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of departing flights. Neste will supply its Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ to the Trollhättan airport in a 30-40% blend with conventional jet fuel and the airport will make it available for refueling by the end of June.

Västflyg, a Swedish commercial airline, will be the first airline powering all its flights with this fuel blend consisting of SAF. This includes regular routes between Trollhättan and Bromma as well as Trollhättan and Visby in Sweden and all its charter flights from Trollhättan.

"With our investment into SAF, we wish to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable aviation industry. Together with Västflyg and Neste, we want to inspire and pave the way for a more sustainable future for the aviation industry,"said Anna Råhnängen, airport manager at Trollhättan-Vänersborg Airport.

"The aviation industry is a necessary part of a well-functioning society but according to all calculations, air travel is expected to double in the next 15 years. This means that also aviation-related emissions will increase," explains Anna Petre, CEO of Västflyg. "By using a high blend of SAF, we will immediately reduce our GHG emissions for all flights," says Petre.

"SAF is widely recognized as a key lever to reach aviation's emission reduction goals. Trollhättan-Vänersborg Airport and Västflyg have taken a big and important step to use blended SAF to refuel aircraft for all departures. It shows their commitment to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of air travel and sets an example for other airports and airlines across the world to follow," says Alexander Kueper, Vice President EMEA from the Renewable Aviation business unit at Neste.

Reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%

Sustainable aviation fuel is a renewable aviation fuel providing a more sustainable alternative to conventional, fossil based jet fuel. With unblended Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced by up to 80%* over the fuel's life cycle, compared to using conventional jet fuel. Current jet fuel certifications allow SAF to be used blended up to a maximum of 50% with conventional jet fuel. Neste's SAF is made from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste.

*) When used in neat form (i.e. unblended) and calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology

