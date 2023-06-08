Advanced search
    NESTE   FI0009013296

NESTE OYJ

(NESTE)
01:43:24 2023-06-08 am EDT
38.90 EUR   +0.05%
Neste Oyj : enables Swedish Trollhättan-Vänersborg Airport and Västflyg airline to become the world's firsts to use sustainable aviation fuel on all flights

06/08/2023 | 01:17am EDT
Neste Corporation, Press Release, 8 June 2023 at 8 a.m. (EET)

Photo: Västflyg aircraft at the Trollhättan-Vänersborg Airport. Source: Västflyg

Trollhättan-Vänersborg Airport in the southwestern part of Sweden, will be the first airport in the world to offer only blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for all aircraft refueling at the airport, which will significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of departing flights. Neste will supply its Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ to the Trollhättan airport in a 30-40% blend with conventional jet fuel and the airport will make it available for refueling by the end of June.

Västflyg, a Swedish commercial airline, will be the first airline powering all its flights with this fuel blend consisting of SAF. This includes regular routes between Trollhättan and Bromma as well as Trollhättan and Visby in Sweden and all its charter flights from Trollhättan.

"With our investment into SAF, we wish to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable aviation industry. Together with Västflyg and Neste, we want to inspire and pave the way for a more sustainable future for the aviation industry,"said Anna Råhnängen, airport manager at Trollhättan-Vänersborg Airport.

"The aviation industry is a necessary part of a well-functioning society but according to all calculations, air travel is expected to double in the next 15 years. This means that also aviation-related emissions will increase," explains Anna Petre, CEO of Västflyg. "By using a high blend of SAF, we will immediately reduce our GHG emissions for all flights," says Petre.

"SAF is widely recognized as a key lever to reach aviation's emission reduction goals. Trollhättan-Vänersborg Airport and Västflyg have taken a big and important step to use blended SAF to refuel aircraft for all departures. It shows their commitment to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of air travel and sets an example for other airports and airlines across the world to follow," says Alexander Kueper, Vice President EMEA from the Renewable Aviation business unit at Neste.

Reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%

Sustainable aviation fuel is a renewable aviation fuel providing a more sustainable alternative to conventional, fossil based jet fuel. With unblended Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced by up to 80%* over the fuel's life cycle, compared to using conventional jet fuel. Current jet fuel certifications allow SAF to be used blended up to a maximum of 50% with conventional jet fuel. Neste's SAF is made from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste.

*) When used in neat form (i.e. unblended) and calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology

Neste Corporation

Susanna Sieppi
Vice President, Communications

Further information:

Neste: Please contact Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / media@neste.com (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET). Please subscribe to Neste's releases at https://www.neste.com/for-media/releases-and-news/subscribe.

Västflyg: Anna Petre, CEO at Västflyg, anna.petre@vastflyg.se, +46 733 14 41 13

Trollhättan-Vänersborgs Airport: Anna Råhnängen, CEO Fyrstads Flygplats AB and airport manager Trollhättan-Vänersborgs Airport, anna@fyrstadsflyget.se, +46 739 55 49 11

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. We refine waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials. We are the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and developing chemical recycling to combat the plastic waste challenge. We aim at helping customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions with our renewable and circular solutions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030. Our ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. We are introducing renewable and recycled raw materials such as liquefied waste plastic as refinery raw materials. We have committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and we will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. We also have set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and supply chain. We have consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2022, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 25.7 billion. Read more: neste.com

Västflyg in brief

Västflyg is a local Swedish airline run by four local entrepreneurs. The airline's vision is a sustainable flight from Trollhättan-Vänersborg airport to strengthen the region. Air travel significantly shortens the travel time between Trollhättan-Vänersborg and thus creates the conditions for viable companies, jobs and a sustainable society also outside of Stockholm.

Trollhättan-Vänersborg Airport in brief

Trollhättan-Vänersborg Airport (commonly referred to as Malöga Airport) is a regional Swedish airport located northeast of Trollhättan and southeast of Vänersborg. The runway crosses the municipal border between the municipalities of Trollhättan and Vänersborg several times, while hangars and terminal buildings are located on the side of the municipality of Vänersborg.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Neste Corporation published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 05:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
