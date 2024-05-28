Neste Corporation, News, 28 May 2024

Source: Vietnam Airlines Airbus A321

Vietnam Airlines, the flag carrier airline of Vietnam, has operated its first flight using Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™. A Vietnam Airlines Airbus A321 was refueled with blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Changi Airport in Singapore for its return flight to Hanoi, Vietnam on May 27, 2024.

This milestone marks Vietnam Airlines as the first airline in Vietnam's history to utilize sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for commercial passenger flights. Additionally, the airline became the first visiting carrier from the Asia-Pacific region to benefit from Neste's SAF supply capabilities at Singapore Changi Airport. Neste produced the SAF at its Singapore refinery and after blending the SAF with conventional jet fuel, the fuel blend was supplied to Vietnam Airlines using Neste's integrated supply chain into the Changi Airport.

"Vietnam Airlines believes that the use of SAF will help create a more sustainable future for the aviation industry, providing passengers with both excellent service quality and environmental friendliness. We are collaborating with our partners in the supply chain to expand the use of SAF in the future, thereby contributing to the successful achievement of goals related to net-zero emissions and climate change prevention," said Nguyen Chien Thang, Executive Vice President of Vietnam Airlines.

"We are excited that Vietnam Airlines chose our Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel for its first flight with SAF. The aviation industry is committed to ambitious climate targets, and sustainable aviation fuel plays a crucial role in reaching those goals. As the world's leading producer of SAF, Neste is fully committed to supporting customers such as Vietnam Airlines on their decarbonization journey, and we look forward to expanding our cooperation," said Carrie Song, Senior Vice President Commercial from the Renewable Products business at Neste.

Vietnam Airlines' flight with Neste-produced sustainable aviation fuel demonstrates Neste's ongoing commitment to supporting airlines on their journey to reduce aviation-related emissions and to raise awareness of SAF as a key lever to reduce air travel emissions.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Sustainable aviation fuel is a renewable aviation fuel providing a more sustainable alternative to conventional, fossil-based jet fuel. Using Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%* over the fuel's life cycle, compared to using conventional jet fuel. Neste's SAF is made from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste. SAF is blended with conventional jet fuel before use and works seamlessly with existing aircraft engines and fueling infrastructure.

*) When used in neat form (i.e. unblended) and calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. The company refines waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials.

As the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and a forerunner in developing renewable and circular feedstock solutions for polymers and chemicals, Neste helps its customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030.

The company's ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. Neste is committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. Neste has also set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and the supply chain. The company has consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2023, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 22.9 billion. Read more: neste.com

Vietnam Airlines in brief

Vietnam Airlines, the flag carrier of Vietnam and a member of SkyTeam Alliance, operates on nearly 100 routes to more than 50 destinations worldwide with a modern fleet including Boeing 787-10, Boeing 787-9, Airbus A350, and Airbus A321 aircraft.

Global passengers appreciate Vietnam Airlines for its safety, punctuality, high-quality services and distinctly Vietnamese cultural characteristics. The airline has maintained its 4-star Skytrax service quality for many consecutive years. In 2023, Vietnam Airlines was honored with the "5-Star International Airline" award by The Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). Throughout its development journey, Vietnam Airlines is proud to be a bridge for trade, tourism, and culture between Vietnam and the world.