Neste Oyj : establishes a Euro Medium Term Note programme

Neste Corporation has established a EUR 2,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note ("EMTN") programme. The Central Bank of Ireland has approved the base prospectus for the programme on 6 March 2023. The base prospectus will be available in English on the website of Euronext Dublin at www.euronext.com/en/markets/dublin and on Neste's website at www.neste.com/investors/credit/prospectuses.
Citigroup Global Markets Limited is acting as the arranger of the EMTN programme.
The net proceeds from notes issued under the EMTN programme will be applied for general corporate purposes or, in the case of Green Bonds, an amount equal to the net proceeds will be applied for Eligible Projects and Assets as set out in Neste's Green Finance Framework.
Neste Corporation
Susanna Sieppi
Vice President, Communications
Further information: With media inquiries, please contact Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / media@neste.com (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET).
With other inquiries, please contact Vice President, Group Treasurer and Chief Risk Officer Katariina Perkkiö, tel. +358 504 581 492.
Neste in brief
Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. We refine waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials. We are the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and developing chemical recycling to combat the plastic waste challenge. We aim at helping customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions with our renewable and circular solutions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030. Our ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. We are introducing renewable and recycled raw materials such as liquefied waste plastic as refinery raw materials. We have committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and we will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. We also have set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and supply chain. We have consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2022, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 25.7 billion. Read more:neste.com
