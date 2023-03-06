Advanced search
    NESTE   FI0009013296

NESTE OYJ

(NESTE)
2023-03-06
45.42 EUR   +0.69%
08:50aNeste Oyj : establishes a Euro Medium Term Note programme
PU
08:37aNeste to Repurchase Up To EUR200 Million of EUR400 Million 2024 Notes
MT
08:01aNeste Corporation Announces Tender Offer of its Outstanding Notes Maturing in June 2024 and Considers Issuance of New Notes
AQ
Neste Oyj : establishes a Euro Medium Term Note programme

03/06/2023
Neste Corporation has established a EUR 2,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note ("EMTN") programme. The Central Bank of Ireland has approved the base prospectus for the programme on 6 March 2023. The base prospectus will be available in English on the website of Euronext Dublin at www.euronext.com/en/markets/dublin and on Neste's website at www.neste.com/investors/credit/prospectuses.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited is acting as the arranger of the EMTN programme.

The net proceeds from notes issued under the EMTN programme will be applied for general corporate purposes or, in the case of Green Bonds, an amount equal to the net proceeds will be applied for Eligible Projects and Assets as set out in Neste's Green Finance Framework.

Neste Corporation

Susanna Sieppi
Vice President, Communications

Further information: With media inquiries, please contact Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / media@neste.com (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET).
With other inquiries, please contact Vice President, Group Treasurer and Chief Risk Officer Katariina Perkkiö, tel. +358 504 581 492.

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. We refine waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials. We are the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and developing chemical recycling to combat the plastic waste challenge. We aim at helping customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions with our renewable and circular solutions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030. Our ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. We are introducing renewable and recycled raw materials such as liquefied waste plastic as refinery raw materials. We have committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and we will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. We also have set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and supply chain. We have consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2022, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 25.7 billion. Read more:neste.com

Neste Oyj published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 13:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 25 473 M 27 001 M 27 001 M
Net income 2022 2 035 M 2 157 M 2 157 M
Net Debt 2022 1 414 M 1 499 M 1 499 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 3,00%
Capitalization 34 648 M 36 727 M 36 727 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 5 428
Free-Float 62,8%
Technical analysis trends NESTE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 45,11 €
Average target price 52,69 €
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matti Lehmus President & Chief Executive Officer
Martti Ala-Härkönen CFO, Head-Information Technology & Strategy
Matti Kähkönen Chairman
Lars Peter Lindfors Senior Vice President-Innovation
Marco Wirén Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTE OYJ4.86%36 727
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.28%459 248
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-6.35%185 362
BP PLC16.93%119 387
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION15.38%82 869
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION14.70%59 481