Neste Oyj : establishes a Euro Medium Term Note programme

Neste Corporation has established a EUR 2,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note ("EMTN") programme. The Central Bank of Ireland has approved the base prospectus for the programme on 6 March 2023. The base prospectus will be available in English on the website of Euronext Dublin at www.euronext.com/en/markets/dublin and on Neste's website at www.neste.com/investors/credit/prospectuses.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited is acting as the arranger of the EMTN programme.

The net proceeds from notes issued under the EMTN programme will be applied for general corporate purposes or, in the case of Green Bonds, an amount equal to the net proceeds will be applied for Eligible Projects and Assets as set out in Neste's Green Finance Framework.

Neste Corporation

Susanna Sieppi

Vice President, Communications

Further information: With media inquiries, please contact Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / media@neste.com (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET).

With other inquiries, please contact Vice President, Group Treasurer and Chief Risk Officer Katariina Perkkiö, tel. +358 504 581 492.

Neste in brief