Neste Corporation, News, 27 May 2024

Photo: VTTI's ETT Rotterdam Terminal

Neste has further expanded its capability to supply sustainable aviation fuel to customers in Europe in cooperation with VTTI, a global leader in energy storage and developer of energy infrastructure. Neste commissioned terminal capacity at VTTI's ETT terminal in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, for the storage and blending of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™.

This is a significant step in expanding the availability of Neste's sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to customers across Europe. It is part of Neste's ongoing expansion of global SAF production and supply capabilities, with SAF production at Neste's renewables refinery in Singapore ramping-up and the modification of its Rotterdam renewables refinery to enable SAF production nearing completion.

The terminal is located in one of the biggest fuel logistics hubs in Europe with access to the broader European fuel infrastructure, such as the Central European Pipeline System (CEPS), which will enable a more sustainable and efficient fuel supply to customers and airports across Europe.

"Neste is fully committed to supporting the aviation industry in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and sustainable aviation fuel is a key lever to achieve this. This expansion of our supply capabilities enables our customers to accelerate SAF usage at European airports and lays a strong foundation for fulfilling the requirements of the ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation, mandating the supply of a minimum share of SAF to European airports from 2025 onwards. It also shows how we are working together with partners like VTTI to repurpose existing fuel distribution infrastructure for more sustainable alternatives like SAF," says Alexander Kueper, Vice President, Renewable Aviation Business at Neste.

"It is great to see the demand for more sustainable fuels rising. We're delighted to play a role in Neste's value chain so that they can reach even more of their customers across Europe. By 2028, our aim is to have half of our business in transitional and sustainable energies, and by having partners like Neste, who are also committed to the energy transition, it puts us one step closer to a more sustainable future," says Jaap Koomen, Senior Vice President, VTTI Netherlands Terminals.

Sustainable aviation fuel

Sustainable aviation fuel is a renewable aviation fuel providing a more sustainable alternative to conventional, fossil-based jet fuel. Using Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%* over the fuel's life cycle, compared to using conventional jet fuel. Neste's SAF is made from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste. SAF is blended with conventional jet fuel before use and works seamlessly with existing aircraft engines and fueling infrastructure

*) When used in neat form (i.e. unblended) and calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology

Further information:

Neste: Please contact Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / media@neste.com (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET). Please subscribe to Neste's releases at https://www.neste.com/for-media/releases-and-news/subscribe.

VTTI: Please contact, Julie Lenzner, SVP, Communications, jll@vtti.com

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. The company refines waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials.

As the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and a forerunner in developing renewable and circular feedstock solutions for polymers and chemicals, Neste helps its customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030.

The company's ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe. Neste is committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. Neste has also set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and the supply chain. The company has consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2023, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 22.9 billion. Read more: neste.com

About VTTI

For over 18 years, VTTI has been a global leader in independent energy storage and now develops critical energy infrastructure needed to move towards a carbon neutral future. Fueled by its purpose, 'Energy to Move Tomorrow,' the company safely provides and expands access to essential energy, including fuels, chemicals, gasses, and other energy derived products and accelerates the transition to sustainable sources for customers and partners. VTTI's headquarter is in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and the company is owned by Vitol, IFM Investors and ADNOC. Please visit www.vtti.com for more information.