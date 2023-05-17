Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Neste Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESTE   FI0009013296

NESTE OYJ

(NESTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:31:00 2023-05-17 am EDT
39.43 EUR   +2.78%
11:21aNeste Oyj : has published its Green Finance Report for 2022
PU
04:46aRenewable fuels to drive Neste's growth this year - CEO
RE
03:29aNeste Completes EUR1.6 Billion Refinery Expansion Project in Singapore
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Neste Oyj : has published its Green Finance Report for 2022

05/17/2023 | 11:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Neste Corporation, Press Release, 17 May 2023 at 6 p.m. (EET)

Neste has today published its annual Green Finance Report for 2022. The Green Finance Report, which covers green financing activities in 2022, demonstrates our commitment to combating climate change and accelerating a shift towards a circular economy.

In June 2022, Neste increased its green debt portfolio to EUR 1 billion with a EUR 500 million 3-year green term loan, which includes optionality for two 1-year extensions. This loan further supports our strategy to grow in renewable and circular solutions - a key driver towards achieving our climate goals.

Accompanied with the unallocated portion of Neste's EUR 500 million 7-year green bond issued in 2021, the proceeds of the green term loan have been fully allocated to investments in renewable products production capacity. The projects include:

  • Singapore Expansion Project: Renewable products production capacity expansion project at the Singapore refinery.
  • Rotterdam Expansion Project: Renewable products production capacity expansion project at the Rotterdam refinery.
  • Martinez Renewable Fuels Project: a 50/50 joint operation with Marathon Petroleum to produce renewable diesel following a conversion project of Marathon's refinery in Martinez, California.

"Neste has a wide portfolio of investments in renewable and circular solutions needed to reduce the global greenhouse gas emissions. Green funding in 2022 demonstrates the investor interest to support this transition by providing a strong financing platform for these projects,"says Katariina Perkkiö, Vice President and Group Treasurer, Neste.

Neste's Green Finance Report 2022 and the Green Finance Framework are available on our website.

Neste Corporation

Susanna Sieppi
Vice President, Communications

Further information:
To follow the work within sustainable finance and to access the Green Finance Framework, the Second Opinion, the Green Finance Framework Q&A, and the Third Party Audit, please visit: https://www.neste.com/investors/credit/green-finance

Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / media@neste.com (open on weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET). Please subscribe to Neste's releases at https://www.neste.com/for-media/releases-and-news/subscribe

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. We refine waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials. We are the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and developing chemical recycling to combat the plastic waste challenge. We aim at helping customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions with our renewable and circular solutions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030. Our ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. We are introducing renewable and recycled raw materials such as liquefied waste plastic as refinery raw materials. We have committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and we will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. We also have set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and supply chain. We have consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2022, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 25.7 billion. Read more: neste.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Neste Corporation published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 15:20:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NESTE OYJ
11:21aNeste Oyj : has published its Green Finance Report for 2022
PU
04:46aRenewable fuels to drive Neste's growth this year - CEO
RE
03:29aNeste Completes EUR1.6 Billion Refinery Expansion Project in Singapore
MT
05/16Neste Oyj : celebrates the opening of the Singapore expansion and establishes a sustainabl..
PU
05/16Neste Oyj agreed to acquire minority stake in Changi Airport Fuel Hydrant Installation ..
CI
05/11Neste : Q1: Record renewable margins, growth maintains competitive power
Alphavalue
05/11Neste Oyj : and PetroCard establish partnership to expand access to renewable diesel in th..
PU
05/11Neste Oyj acquired PetroCard, Inc.
CI
05/09Neste Oyj : inventors nominated as finalists in the European Inventor Award 2023
PU
05/04United Airlines will use lower-carbon fuels in San Francisco, London
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NESTE OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 24 867 M 27 009 M 27 009 M
Net income 2023 2 127 M 2 311 M 2 311 M
Net Debt 2023 1 783 M 1 937 M 1 937 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 3,96%
Capitalization 29 468 M 32 006 M 32 006 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 5 824
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart NESTE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Neste Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 38,36 €
Average target price 52,52 €
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matti Lehmus President & Chief Executive Officer
Martti Ala-Härkönen CFO, Head-Information Technology & Strategy
Matti Kähkönen Chairman
Lars Peter Lindfors Senior Vice President-Innovation
Jari Rosendal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTE OYJ-10.83%32 006
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-7.05%414 487
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-3.67%189 450
BP PLC0.22%103 948
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION36.87%103 700
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-4.95%45 292
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer