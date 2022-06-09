Neste Oyj : has published its inaugural Green Finance Report

Neste Corporation, Press Release, 9 June 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (EET)

Neste has today published its first Green Finance Report following the establishment of its Green Finance Framework in 2021 to further integrate the company's sustainability ambitions into its financing.

The Green Finance Report, which covers financing activities in 2021, confirms that sustainability is deeply embedded in Neste's everyday business and reiterates our ambitious climate commitments.

In March 2021, Neste issued a EUR 500 million 7-year green bond, the first of its kind for Neste, to provide investors the opportunity to support our objective of mitigating climate change globally by reducing greenhouse gas emissions through our renewable and circular solutions. This has been followed in 2022 by a EUR 500 million green term loan agreement.

Part of the proceeds of the inaugural green bond have been allocated to the ongoing investment projects:

Renewable products capacity expansion project at the Singapore refinery , namely Singapore Expansion Project; and Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) optionality project at the Rotterdam refinery

"The extension of our Singapore refinery is planned to come on stream at the end of the first quarter in 2023 and together with our Rotterdam sustainable aviation fuel optionality project we expect to achieve a SAF production capability of 1.5 million metric tons annually by the end of 2023. The financing under the Green Finance Framework supports our objective to mitigate climate change, and thanks to an allocation of proceeds from the first green bond to these investment projects we are well on track to reach our climate commitments," says Mika Rydman, Vice President and Group Treasurer, Neste.

Neste's Green Finance Report 2021 and the Green Finance Framework are available on our website.

Neste Corporation

Susanna Sieppi

Vice President, Communications

Further information:

To follow the work within sustainable finance and to access the Green Finance Framework, the Second Opinion, the Green Finance Framework Q&A, and the Third Party Audit, please visit: https://www.neste.com/investors/credit/green-finance

Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / media@neste.com (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET).

Neste in brief