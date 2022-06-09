Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Neste Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESTE   FI0009013296

NESTE OYJ

(NESTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:34 2022-06-09 am EDT
45.46 EUR   -1.10%
03:22aNESTE OYJ : has published its inaugural Green Finance Report
PU
06/08Neste Corporation - Managers Transactions, Lindfors
AQ
06/07Neste Corporation - Managers' Transactions, Lindfors (disposal)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Neste Oyj : has published its inaugural Green Finance Report

06/09/2022 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Neste Corporation, Press Release, 9 June 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (EET)

Neste has today published its first Green Finance Report following the establishment of its Green Finance Framework in 2021 to further integrate the company's sustainability ambitions into its financing.

The Green Finance Report, which covers financing activities in 2021, confirms that sustainability is deeply embedded in Neste's everyday business and reiterates our ambitious climate commitments.

In March 2021, Neste issued a EUR 500 million 7-year green bond, the first of its kind for Neste, to provide investors the opportunity to support our objective of mitigating climate change globally by reducing greenhouse gas emissions through our renewable and circular solutions. This has been followed in 2022 by a EUR 500 million green term loan agreement.

Part of the proceeds of the inaugural green bond have been allocated to the ongoing investment projects:

  1. Renewable products capacity expansion project at the Singapore refinery, namely Singapore Expansion Project; and
  2. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) optionality project at the Rotterdam refinery

"The extension of our Singapore refinery is planned to come on stream at the end of the first quarter in 2023 and together with our Rotterdam sustainable aviation fuel optionality project we expect to achieve a SAF production capability of 1.5 million metric tons annually by the end of 2023. The financing under the Green Finance Framework supports our objective to mitigate climate change, and thanks to an allocation of proceeds from the first green bond to these investment projects we are well on track to reach our climate commitments," says Mika Rydman, Vice President and Group Treasurer, Neste.

Neste'sGreen Finance Report 2021and theGreen Finance Frameworkare available on our website.

Neste Corporation

Susanna Sieppi
Vice President, Communications

Further information:

To follow the work within sustainable finance and to access the Green Finance Framework, the Second Opinion, the Green Finance Framework Q&A, and the Third Party Audit, please visit: https://www.neste.com/investors/credit/green-finance

Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / media@neste.com (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET).

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. We refine waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials. We are the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and developing chemical recycling to combat the plastic waste challenge. We aim at helping customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions with our renewable and circular solutions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030. Our ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. We are introducing renewable and recycled raw materials such as liquefied waste plastic as refinery raw materials. We have committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and we will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. We also have set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and supply chain. We have consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2021, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 15.1 billion. Read more:neste.com

Disclaimer

Neste Oyj published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 07:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NESTE OYJ
03:22aNESTE OYJ : has published its inaugural Green Finance Report
PU
06/08Neste Corporation - Managers Transactions, Lindfors
AQ
06/07Neste Corporation - Managers' Transactions, Lindfors (disposal)
AQ
06/06NESTE OYJ : Malaysia Airlines flies its first passenger flight with Neste MY Sustainable A..
PU
06/03NESTE OYJ : signs a green term loan agreement
PU
06/03Neste Secures $538 Million Green Term Loan
MT
06/02Change in the composition of Neste's Shareholders Nomination Board
AQ
06/01Change in the composition of Neste's Shareholders' Nomination Board
AQ
06/01Neste Oyj Appoints Timo Sallinen as Member of Nomination Board
CI
05/31Neste nominates Carl Nyberg as Executive Vice President, Renewables Platform and member..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NESTE OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 167 M 22 729 M 22 729 M
Net income 2022 1 648 M 1 769 M 1 769 M
Net Debt 2022 724 M 778 M 778 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 35 301 M 37 905 M 37 905 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 5 002
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart NESTE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Neste Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 45,96 €
Average target price 50,38 €
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matti Lehmus President & Chief Executive Officer
Martti Ala-Härkönen Chief Financial Officer
Matti Kähkönen Chairman
Lars Peter Lindfors Senior Vice President-Innovation
Jyrki Mikael Mäki-Kala Head-Information Technology & Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTE OYJ6.00%37 905
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION70.93%435 519
CHEVRON CORPORATION54.35%354 059
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD17.09%226 845
BP PLC36.58%107 898
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.86%76 442