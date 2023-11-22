Neste Corporation, Press Release, 22 November 2023 at 1 p.m. (EET)

Neste is partnering with two new distributors in France to make Neste MY Renewable Diesel™ available for the first time in the market and to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emission in the transport sector. Neste MY Renewable Diesel will be available in France from the beginning of January, 2024.

"We are very proud to start our collaboration with two new fuel distribution partners, Altens and Bolloré Energy in the French market. In France, transportation is the single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for 30% of all emissions. With Neste MY Renewable Diesel, greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced by as much as 75-95%* over the life cycle of the fuel compared to fossil diesel," says Peter Zonneveld, VP Sales EMEA, Renewable Road Transportation at Neste.

"The collaboration between Neste, the world's leading producer of renewable diesel, and Altens, a 100% dedicated provider of non-fossil and low-carbon solutions, reflects a joint commitment to effective decarbonization initiatives. Our decision to join forces with Neste to make Neste MY Renewable Diesel available in France was based on the reliability and efficiency of the solution enabling significant greenhouse gas emission reductions for its users. Furthermore, Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a high-quality and high-performance fuel, meeting all specifications of relevant technical standards," says Mohamed Bennama, Director at Altens.

"As a major actor in distributing oil and gas in France and in Europe, Bolloré Energy is proud to announce the partnership with Neste. This is a step forward that is seamlessly connected to our ambitions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation - thanks to Neste MY Renewable Diesel," says Thibaut de Rivoire, Deputy CEO of Bolloré Energy.

Many French truck transportation companies, public fleets, construction companies and large fleet operators are in the process of switching to more sustainable energy sources, but a large part of the French road transport is still powered by fossil diesel. Neste's collaboration with two new fuel distributors will help French companies to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions with their existing fleet by switching fossil diesel to renewable diesel. Neste MY Renewable Diesel is an immediate solution for significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, suitable for all diesel engines without any need to invest in new vehicle fleets or modifications to the vehicles or their engine.

Neste, Altens and Bolloré Energy wish to emphasize that if France wants to reach the goals set by the French government through the energy climate law and the national low-carbon strategy, while also meeting the European targets, its energy-climate strategy must include the use of biofuels and low-carbon liquid fuels alongside electric and hydrogen. All solutions should be considered when addressing climate change.

*) The GHG emission reduction percentage varies depending on the region-specific legislation that provides the methodology for the calculations (e.g. EU RED II 2018/2001/EU for Europe and US California LCFS for the US), and the raw material mix used to manufacture the product for each market.

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. The company refines waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials.

As the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and a forerunner in developing renewable and circular feedstock solutions for polymers and chemicals, Neste helps its customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030.

The company's ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. Neste is committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. Neste has also set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and the supply chain. The company has consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2022, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 25.7 billion. Read more: neste.com

Altens in brief

Altens was founded in 2020 in a worrying environmental context, and based on the realization that it was possible to support transport companies in decarbonizing their activities. Altens is exclusively dedicated to low-carbon energies, and offers a comprehensive range of alternative, non-fossil fuels that are perfectly suited to the specific needs of its customers.

As an independent distributor, with no vested interest in any particular sector, the company was able to quickly and objectively raise the awareness of its contacts. This trust was quickly earned, enabling the company to expand its scope of activity throughout the country, vary the profile of its customers' activities and rapidly increase its business volume. In 2021, Altens obtained ISCC certification, guaranteeing the traceability of its products from the field to the customer. In 2023, Altens strengthened its logistics infrastructure by increasing the number of strategically located storage depots from 3 to 5, and by integrating a transport activity to ensure secure and reliable deliveries. The company has launched its MyAltens platform to provide customers with ever-higher quality services and to help them better manage traceability, sustainability and their carbon footprint.

Altens' mission is to inform and advise professional economic agents on alternative fuels for their specific uses. The company also helps to structure the market by sharing its expertise and experience with decision-makers, particularly on developments in new energies and technologies. Altens not only supplies low-carbon fuels but also, and above all, offers the decarbonization solution(s) best suited to the needs, ambitions and constraints of its customers. The company also keeps its customers up to date with the latest regulatory developments, providing them with a clear picture of market trends. Altens offers high-performance decarbonization solutions, with a view to supporting its partners with solutions for the transition to ever more sustainable energies.

Bolloré Energy in brief

Bolloré Energy, a major player in oil logistics and distribution in France and Europe, has a storage capacity of 1.2 million m3 at 24 wholly- or partly-owned depots. Bolloré Energy distributes its petroleum products through a network of more than 100 branches across France. Bolloré Energy also holds a 33.3% share of Raffinerie du Midi and 70% of Dépôt Rouen Petit-Couronne (DRPC). A front runner in the development of products and services enabling its clients to reduce their environmental footprint, Bolloré Energy offers a range of low carbon products (Biofioul Evolution F5, Calorza, Koolza100, Izipure) developed with a view, in particular, to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. https://www.bollore-energy.com/