Neste Corporation, News, 21 November 2023

Neste and Hightowers Petroleum, a leading wholesale fuel supplier serving customers in the Midwest region in the U.S., have formed a strategic partnership to offer Neste MY Renewable Diesel™ - the first TOP TIER™ certified renewable diesel fuel certified for its high quality.

This partnership enables Hightowers to supply Neste MY Renewable Diesel to customers across the Midwest region, where the company sees strong demand for lower-emission fuels, especially from the automobile industry. Many car manufacturers have committed to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from "first fills" - i.e. resulting from the use of the fuel to fill new vehicles when leaving the production line to ensure they meet technical, storage and environmental requirements between the assembly lines and the delivery to customers. With the use of Neste MY Renewable Diesel, GHG emissions can be effectively reduced by up to 75%* compared with fossil diesel over its life cycle, and as a drop-in solution, it is compatible with all diesel engines, making it an ideal choice for first fill and testing.

"Neste has been supplying renewable diesel to the U.S. West Coast since 2016, and this lower-carbon, more sustainable fuel has already helped many businesses and cities reduce GHG emissions significantly," says Carrie Song, Vice President, Renewable Road Transportation, Americas at Neste. "We are excited to partner with Hightowers Petroleum and enable businesses and cities now also in the Midwest region to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels and take advantage of this widely available solution to reach their ambitious climate goals."

"We serve customers who demand the highest quality of fuel, but also are making an effort to reduce their carbon footprint," says Stephen Hightower, President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. "Neste MY Renewable Diesel addresses both of those needs with flying colors, providing immediate GHG emissions reductions while delivering high performance and potentially reducing maintenance costs," Hightower continues.

In addition to reducing GHG emissions, renewable diesel brings other benefits and delivers strong performance. Because it does not contain sulfur, oxygen or aromatic compounds, it combusts cleaner. As a result, vehicles that run on Neste MY Renewable Diesel may require less maintenance. Additionally, Neste MY Renewable Diesel has outstanding cold weather performance, suitable for cold weather conditions as low as -4°F (-20° C). Its high cetane number also gives better start-up and throttle response, which can be particularly useful to businesses with a lot of variety in usage during different seasons.

Over the past decade, Neste has partnered with fuel distributors to create America's leading renewable diesel distribution and marketing network. Neste was one of the first companies to supply renewable diesel into California and Oregon, and today is rapidly expanding its production, fueling station network, and distribution capabilities to meet the growing demand across the U.S. Neste is also currently the only global provider of renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, and renewable feedstock for polymers and chemicals with a production footprint on three continents.

*) The GHG emission reduction percentage varies depending on the region-specific legislation that provides the methodology for the calculations (e.g. EU RED II 2018/2001/EU for Europe and U.S. California LCFS for the U.S.), and the raw material mix used to manufacture the product for each market.

Further information: Please contact Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / media@neste.com (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET). Please subscribe to Neste's releases at https://www.neste.com/for-media/releases-and-news/subscribe.

Please visit nestemy.com for more information about Neste MY Renewable Diesel or contact Hightowers Petroleum to make the switch today.

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. The company refines waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials.

As the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and a forerunner in developing renewable and circular feedstock solutions for polymers and chemicals, Neste helps its customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030.

The company's ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. Neste is committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. Neste has also set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and the supply chain. The company has consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2022, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 25.7 billion. Read more: neste.com