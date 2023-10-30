Neste Corporation, Press Release, 30 October 2023 at 3 p.m. (EET)

Neste has been recognized as a Leader in Global Child Forum's global children's rights and business benchmark, The State of Children's Rights and Business 2023. Global Child Forum is a Swedish non-profit foundation benchmarking the world's most influential companies, assessing how they respond to children's rights. Neste was ranked among the top 15 companies out of the 795 benchmarked companies across eight sectors and six regions and placed as 2nd out of the 119 companies in the energy and utilities sector. The report recognizes Neste for making further improvements to its score since the 2021 benchmark and setting a positive example for the whole sector.

"The recognition by the Global Child Forum is yet another proofpoint of our long-term commitment to advancing children's rights throughout our value chains. It makes me happy and proud. Safeguarding children's rights and supporting education is a core element driving Neste's sustainability vision forward, and in the heart of Neste's company purpose, creating a healthier planet for our children," says Minna Aila, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Corporate Affairs, Neste.

Neste is committed to respecting and supporting children's rights throughout its operations, supply chains, business relationships and communities. Neste's human rights ambition - to create a more equitable and inclusive value chain by 2030, in which everyone works with dignity - recognizes children and education as one of the priority areas for action.

Global Child Forum brings together global leaders from business, civil society, academia and government in order to spur action for social change around children's rights. Their work is underpinned by the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Children's Rights and Business Principles, as well as by their own research and tools. More information on the benchmark methodology can be found here.

Read more:

The State of Children's Rights and Business 2023 - Report by Global Child Forum

Neste Corporation

Susanna Sieppi

Vice President, Communications

Further information: Please contact Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / media@neste.com (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET). Please subscribe to Neste's releases at https://www.neste.com/for-media/releases-and-news/subscribe.

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. The company refines waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials.

As the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and a forerunner in developing renewable and circular feedstock solutions for polymers and chemicals, Neste helps its customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030.

The company's ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. Neste is committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. Neste has also set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and the supply chain. The company has consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2022, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 25.7 billion. Read more: neste.com