Neste Corporation, Press Release, 14 December 2023 at 9 a.m. (EET)

Neste secures safe and undisrupted operations at its refineries with regularly scheduled maintenance shutdowns, i.e. major turnarounds. The next major turnaround at Neste's refinery in Porvoo, Finland, is scheduled for April-June in 2024. During the scheduled time, the entire Porvoo refinery will be shut down for regulatory inspections, maintenance works and selected asset improvement initiatives. The estimated duration of the turnaround is approximately nine weeks.

"The major turnaround is an investment in securing safety, availability and competitiveness of the refinery. In addition, the turnaround will contribute to Neste's ambition to make the Porvoo refinery the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030 and to reach carbon neutral production by 2035. Together with our audited contractors, we are committed to creating a safe working environment at the Porvoo refinery and a successful turnaround," says Sami Wasström, Head of Turnarounds at Oil Products, Neste.

All contractors participating in the turnaround are required to commit to Neste Supplier Code of Conduct covering the areas of human and labor rights, occupational health and safety, climate, environment and ethical business conduct.

Neste harbor and distribution terminal at the refinery in Porvoo will operate normally during the major turnaround, and product deliveries to customers will continue without disruptions.

Neste Corporation

Susanna Sieppi

Vice President, Communications

Further information: Please contact Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / media@neste.com (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET). Please subscribe to Neste's releases at https://www.neste.com/for-media/releases-and-news/subscribe.

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. The company refines waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials.

As the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and a forerunner in developing renewable and circular feedstock solutions for polymers and chemicals, Neste helps its customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030.

The company's ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. Neste is committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. Neste has also set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and the supply chain. The company has consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2022, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 25.7 billion. Read more: neste.com