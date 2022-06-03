Neste Oyj : signs a green term loan agreement

Neste Corporation, Press Release, 3 June 2022 at 11:45 a.m. (EET)
Neste has signed today a EUR 500 million green term loan agreement. The proceeds of the loan will be used to finance Eligible Assets and Projects in accordance with Neste's Green Finance Framework. The loan has a tenor of 3 years with two 1-year extension options.
Danske Bank A/S and OP Corporate Bank plc acted as coordinating mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners of the loan.
Neste established the Green Finance Framework in 2021 to further integrate the company's sustainability ambitions into its financing. The Green Finance Framework is designed to support financing of investments into the development, operations, maintenance and expansion of our renewable and circular solutions with the objective to mitigate climate change globally by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Neste's aim is to be a global leader in renewable and circular solutions. Our strategy focuses on growing in renewable and circular solutions, creating readiness for the future, and boosting competitiveness and transformation.
To follow the work within sustainable finance and to access the Green Finance Framework, the Second Opinion, and the Green Finance Framework Q&A, please visit: https://www.neste.com/investors/credit/green-finance
