Neste Oyj : supplies sustainable aviation fuel to Air Canada for flights from San Francisco International Airport

Neste Corporation, News, 21 April 2023

Photo: courtesy of Air Canada

Neste and Air Canada are expanding their collaboration with an additional supply of 2.5 million gallons (9.5 million liters or 7,500 tons) of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™. The sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supplied to Air Canada will be blended with conventional jet fuel and used to power the airline's flights from the San Francisco International Airport.

Air Canada has committed to the ambitious goal of net-zero emissions from all its global operations by 2050. It has set mid-term targets for reducing net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 from both its air and ground operations compared to its 2019 baseline.

"At Air Canada, we have adopted a multifaceted approach to addressing climate change and sustainability. Environmental and social factors are incorporated into our strategic decisions, as are our fleet purchases and daily operations through our support of low-carbon alternatives. SAF comprises one of our core pillars in pursuing our net-zero emission targets. We have been purchasing Neste's SAF since February 2022. Today's announced purchase represents a five-fold increase in our SAF procurement year over year and is an important step towards our target of one per cent fuel to be SAF by 2025, supporting our journey towards our 2050 net zero decarbonization goals," said Michael Rousseau, President and CEO at Air Canada.

"Decarbonising aviation is more important than ever. Canada's passage of a clean fuel standard last year demonstrates the strong commitment to achieve net zero by 2050. Neste is committed to helping the aviation industry move towards a more sustainable future, and we are proud to support Air Canada in working towards their ambitious goal of net-zero emissions from all its global operations by 2050 by supplying Neste's SAF, which enables airlines to reduce its emissions. We look forward to continuing to work together as we increase our annual SAF production capability to 1.5 million tons per annum by the end of 2023," said Michael Sargeant, Vice President Americas from the Renewable Aviation business unit at Neste.

Neste is the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and is currently increasing its annual SAF production capability to 1.5 million tons per annum by the end of 2023 with ongoing investments at its refineries in Singapore and Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Neste's SAF is available to airlines at a growing number of airports globally and in the Americas, including San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel

SAF is a renewable aviation fuel providing a more sustainable alternative to conventional, fossil based jet fuel. It is widely recognized as a key lever to achieve aviation's emission reduction goals. Using Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%* over the fuel's life cycle, compared to using conventional jet fuel. Neste's SAF is made from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste.

*) When used in neat form (i.e. unblended) and calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology

