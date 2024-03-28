Neste Corporation, News, 28 March 2024

Photo: Emirates A380 refueling at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. Source: Emirates

Neste has started supplying sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Emirates at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, expanding the partnership the two companies announced in October last year. Over 6,000 tons (2 million gallons) of blended SAF will be supplied into the fueling system at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol over the course of 2024.

Emirates' partnership with Neste represents one of the largest volumes of SAF that the airline has purchased to date. Once fully supplied into Schiphol Airport's fueling system, over 2,000 tons (700,000 gallons) of neat SAF will have been supplied as part of the blended SAF supply. Neste is working with the airline to supply SAF also to Singapore Changi Airport in the next few months.

"Collaborating with committed partners like Neste is one of the practical steps we are taking to reduce our emissions, and it's an all-important milestone in our own sustainability journey as an airline. Strong partnerships like this, especially at major air transport hubs such as Amsterdam, lay the foundation for how we can work with partners and airports to increase access to and availability of SAF across our network," said Adel Al Redha, Deputy President and Chief Operating Officer at Emirates.

"We are proud to support Emirates on their sustainability journey. SAF is an available solution for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from air travel, and it is exciting that Emirates have started using our Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. It is a great example of how we are working together with partners to accelerate SAF usage. We are looking forward to the next steps of our cooperation," said Alexander Kueper, Vice President Renewable Aviation at Neste.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Sustainable aviation fuel is a renewable aviation fuel providing a more sustainable alternative to conventional, fossil-based jet fuel. Using Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%* over the fuel's life cycle, compared to using conventional jet fuel. Neste's SAF is made from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste. SAF is blended with conventional jet fuel before use and works seamlessly with existing aircraft engines and fueling infrastructure.

*) When used in neat form (i.e. unblended) and calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. The company refines waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials.

As the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and a forerunner in developing renewable and circular feedstock solutions for polymers and chemicals, Neste helps its customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030.

The company's ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. Neste is committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. Neste has also set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and the supply chain. The company has consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2023, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 22.9 billion. Read more: neste.com

Emirates in brief

The Emirates story started in 1985 when we launched operations with just two aircraft. Today, we fly the world's biggest fleets of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, offering our customers the comforts of the latest and most efficient wide-body aircraft in the skies.

We inspire travelers around the world with our growing network of worldwide destinations, industry leading inflight entertainment, regionally inspired cuisine, and world-class service. https://www.emirates.com/