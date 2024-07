Neste Oyj specializes in oil product refining and distribution. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and sale of petroleum products (41.7%): fuels, fuel oils, heavy fuel oils, lubricants, solvents, liquefied petroleum gases and bitumen; - production of renewable fuels (35.8%): owns 3 refineries located in Finland, Singapore and the Netherlands; - distribution of oil products to end-users (22.3%): owns, at the end of 2023, a network of 948 service stations located in Finland (722), Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania (226); - other (0.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (28.4%), Nordic countries (14.3%), Baltic countries (7.5%), Europe (20.8%), Americas (28.1%) and other (0.9%).