NESTE OYJ FI0009013296

NESTE OYJ

(NESTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/05 02:54:55 am
58.92 EUR   -0.14%
Neste FY20 Net Profit Slips on Pandemic Impact
MT
Neste fourth-quarter profit falls and dividend cut
RE
NESTE OYJ : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting
AQ
Neste fourth-quarter profit falls and dividend cut

02/05/2021 | 02:14am EST
Feb 5 (Reuters) - Finnish biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste reported a smaller than expected decline in fourth-quarter profit on Friday despite low oil prices, citing resilience of its renewables business.

Neste, which has invested heavily in renewables, said its October-December comparable operating profit fell to 380 million euros ($455 million), beating the 365.3 million expected on average by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Neste's board proposed to cut the dividend to 0.80 euros per share for 2020, compared with 1.02 euros for 2019 and a consensus analysts forecast of 0.96 euros. ($1 = 0.8358 euros) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.03% 59.07 Delayed Quote.11.86%
NESTE OYJ -1.83% 59 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
WTI 0.04% 56.489 Delayed Quote.14.02%
Financials
Sales 2020 11 506 M 13 766 M 13 766 M
Net income 2020 998 M 1 194 M 1 194 M
Net cash 2020 106 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2020 45,9x
Yield 2020 1,61%
Capitalization 45 302 M 54 254 M 54 200 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,93x
EV / Sales 2021 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 4 890
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart NESTE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Neste Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 56,18 €
Last Close Price 59,00 €
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target -4,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Vanacker President & Chief Executive Officer
Matti Kähkönen Chairman
Jyrki Mikael Mäki-Kala CFO, Head-Information Technology & Strategy
Lars Peter Lindfors Senior Vice President-Innovation
Willem Jan Antoon Schoeber Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTE OYJ-0.27%54 254
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION17.25%200 729
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-2.75%168 294
BP PLC0.06%71 272
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION8.65%71 066
PTT-10.00%36 406
