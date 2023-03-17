Nestle India : Notice for 64th Annual General Meeting
Nestlé India Limited published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 10:19:36 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2022
168 B
2 038 M
2 038 M
Net income 2022
24 254 M
294 M
294 M
Net cash 2022
14 665 M
178 M
178 M
P/E ratio 2022
73,1x
Yield 2022
1,18%
Capitalization
1 778 B
21 524 M
21 524 M
EV / Sales 2022
10,5x
EV / Sales 2023
9,36x
Nbr of Employees
7 910
Free-Float
37,1%
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bullish
