  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Nestlé India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500790   INE239A01016

NESTLÉ INDIA LIMITED

(500790)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-15
18443.80 INR   +2.45%
06:20aNestle India : Notice for 64th Annual General Meeting
PU
03/16Indian Equities Swing Between Losses, Gains as Investors Worry About New Banking Crisis
MT
03/13Nestle India : Public Advertisement for 64th Annual General Meeting through VC/OAVM
PU
Nestle India : Notice for 64th Annual General Meeting

03/17/2023 | 06:20am EDT
64th AGM Notice

Nestlé India Limited published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 168 B 2 038 M 2 038 M
Net income 2022 24 254 M 294 M 294 M
Net cash 2022 14 665 M 178 M 178 M
P/E ratio 2022 73,1x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 1 778 B 21 524 M 21 524 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
EV / Sales 2023 9,36x
Nbr of Employees 7 910
Free-Float 37,1%
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 18 443,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Suresh Narayanan Chairman & Managing Director
Boldina Svetlana CFO & Executive Director-Control
Matthias Christoph Lohner Director & Executive Director-Technical
Pramod Kumar Rai Secretary & Compliance Officer
Swati Ajay Piramal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ INDIA LIMITED-5.89%21 524
NESTLÉ S.A.0.09%309 532
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.44%90 524
THE HERSHEY COMPANY5.80%49 870
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-4.03%47 729
KRAFT HEINZ-6.21%46 685