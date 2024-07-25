By Kosaku Narioka
Nestle India's first-quarter net profit rose as revenue increased, thanks partly to e-commerce growth.
The Indian unit of food-and-beverage company Nestle said Thursday that net profit rose 6.9% from a year earlier to 7.47 billion rupees ($89.2 million) for the three months ended June 30.
First-quarter revenue increased 3.3% from a year earlier to INR48.14 billion.
Nestle India said e-commerce sales continued its growth trend, contributing to 7.5% of domestic sales, thanks partly to new user acquisition.
