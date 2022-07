The company's revenue for the quarter ended June 30 rose 16.1% to 40.37 billion rupees ($506.24 million), it said in an exchange filing.

Profit slipped 4.3% to 5.15 billion rupees, hurt by higher expenses.

($1 = 79.7450 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)