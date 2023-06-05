Advanced search
Nestle Lanka : Circular – Venue Change for AGM and EGM
06/01Nestle Lanka : Nestlé Lanka helps enhance the local dairy industry by sharing global best practices on carbon emission reduction and regenerative agriculture
05/11Nestlé Lanka PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
Nestle Lanka : Circular – Venue Change for AGM and EGM

06/05/2023 | 10:32pm EDT
Circular to Shareholders

05 June 2023

Dear Shareholder,

CHANGES TO THE VENUE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) & EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM)- NESTLÉ LANKA PLC

Further to our previous announcements made to the Colombo Stock Exchange dated 20 February 2023, 03 April 2023, 11 May 2023 and 16th May 2023, we write further to inform you that the venue for the AGM and EGM of Nestlé Lanka PLC scheduled to be held on 30 June 2023 will be the "Mihilaka Medura" Auditorium of the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall Complex, Bauddhaloka Mawatha, Colombo 07, Sri Lanka, and not the Auditorium of the Institute of Charted Accountants of Sri Lanka, No. 30A, Malalasekara Mawatha, Colombo 07. The time of the meeting commencements will be as follows;

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

- 2.00 PM

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM)

- 3.00 PM

The agenda for the AGM and EGM will remain unchanged except the abovementioned change of the meeting venue and the proxy forms already forwarded to the Shareholders for the AGM and EGM will be considered valid. Shareholders who wish to attend are kindly requested to bring the attendance form which was dispatched together with the Circular dated 11 May 2023.

Thanking you

By Order of the Board

NESTLÉ LANKA PLC.

Keerthi Pathiraja

Asst. Director - Legal / Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Nestlé Lanka plc published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 02:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
