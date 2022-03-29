Nestle Lanka : Nescaféand Maggi win the hearts of Sri Lankan consumers at the SLIM-KANTAR People's Awards 2022

Nescafé was voted the People's Hot Beverage Brand of the Year and Maggi was voted the People's Snack Brand of the Year at the SLIM-KANTAR People's Awards 2022, reaffirming the love Sri Lankans have for Nestlé products. Organized by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM) for the 16th consecutive year, People's Awards 2022 was held under the theme 'Heart Share', giving prominence to the emotional bond Sri Lankan consumers have with brands and personalities.

"Since the inception, we have always kept our consumers at the heart of everything we do. Therefore, it gives us immense pleasure to receive two People's Awards for our household favourites, Nescafé and Maggi. With our deep roots in Sri Lanka for over 115 years, we are humbled that our products resonate well with Sri Lankan consumers, and we are proud to be a company which understands evolving consumer needs and preferences. Continuing our journey of offering healthier and tastier food and beverage choices, we endeavour to deliver on our promise of 'Good food, Good life', to nourish and delight our Sri Lankan consumers for many years to come", said Jason Avanceña, Managing Director of Nestlé Lanka.

Photo Caption:Maggi Award: From left to right - Isuru Mangalajeewa, Assistant Manager, Business Development, Nestlé Lanka; Madhushini De Silva, Assistant Manager, Consumer Engagement Services, Nestlé Lanka; Shamshard Marikkar>, Senior Manager, Channel Category Sales, Nestlé Lanka; Presenter - Gayani Perera, Head of Marketing, INSEE Cement; Aksharee Goyel, Senior Brand Manager, Noodles, Nestlé Lanka; Radhini De Costa, Assistant Vice President, Communications, Nestlé Lanka; Vivek Upadhyaya, Head of Consumer and Customer Insights, Nestlé Lanka; Sutharsanan Ambikaikumaran, Senior Manager - Category and Food, Nestlé Professional; Indrika Kudahetty, Category Manager, Food, Nestlé Lanka; Ajith Wickremanayake, Senior Manager, Beverage Solutions, Nestlé Professional.

Loved by Sri Lankans for its distinct aroma and rich taste, Nescafé is made with the goodness of 100% pure coffee beans, to stimulate and recharge its consumers throughout the day. Maggi noodles has been a much-loved favourite of Sri Lankan households for well over 30 years. Made in Sri Lanka using the finest ingredients, Maggi noodles has a wide range of flavourful products, with the latest addition being Maggi Papare Spicy Chicken Flavour Noodles.

The SLIM-KANTAR People's Awards is one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in Sri Lanka, recognizing brands and personalities that have made an impression in the hearts of Sri Lankans. Award recipients were chosen by the public, via interviews conducted by KANTAR.

Nestlé has been an integral part of Sri Lankan lives for over 115 years. Driven by its purpose of 'unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come', Nestlé caters to consumers across generations from early childhood to old age through its diverse food and beverage portfolio.

Featured image Photo Caption:Nescafé Award: From left to right - Shamshard Marikkar, Senior Manager, Channel Category Sales, Nestlé Lanka; Ruwan Welikala, Vice President, Ambient Dairy, Nestlé Lanka; Presenter - Indika Amarasuriya, Head of Brands, Mobitel; Anchanan Ramalingam, Brand Manager, Coffee, Nestlé Lanka; Radhini De Costa, Assistant Vice President, Communications, Nestlé Lanka; Chandana Dissanayake, Senior Category Manager, Powdered Beverages, Nestlé Lanka; Maduranga Perera, Senior Brand Manager, Nestlé Professional