    NEST.N0000   LK0128N00005

NESTLÉ LANKA PLC

(NEST.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-02
1120.25 LKR   -.--%
01:34aNestle Lanka : Nestlé Lanka helps enhance the local dairy industry by sharing global best practices on carbon emission reduction and regenerative agriculture
PU
05/11Nestlé Lanka PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/03Nestlé S.A. (SWX:NESN) agree to acquire remaining 8.1% stake in Nestlé Lanka PLC (COSE : NEST.N0000) from its shareholder for LKR 6.5 billion
CI
Nestle Lanka : Nestlé Lanka helps enhance the local dairy industry by sharing global best practices on carbon emission reduction and regenerative agriculture

06/01/2023
Nestlé Lanka hosted Nestlé's dairy team from the Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa (AOA) for a workshop aimed at developing a roadmap towards achieving a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 in line with the company's sustainability ambition. Spanning across a week, participants from over 10 countries underwent training on Nestlé's latest Fresh Milk Sourcing Standard and engaged in fruitful discussion regarding regenerative agricultural practices. The team also visited several of Nestlé Lanka's dairy value chain partners to share their expertise, helping local communities adopt global best practices.

"In line with our steadfast commitment towards developing Sri Lanka's dairy industry, we consistently help our farmer network to build a livelihood that is both profitable and sustainable. As such, it gives us immense pleasure to have hosted a team of dairy experts from across Zone AOA to discuss global best practices in dairy farming that would help us in our journey towards net zero emissions, whilst also giving us the opportunity to further contribute towards the local dairy community" said Mr. Pierre-Emmanuel Morin, Director - Technical, Nestlé Lanka.

As one of Sri Lanka's largest private sector collectors of fresh milk, Nestlé Lanka plays a significant role in helping develop the local dairy industry. Supporting over 12,000 dairy farming families, the company supported its farmer network through the volatility of the past few years by consistently accepting their produce even beyond the company's requirement, to ensure a sustainable livelihood amidst socio-economic challenges. By doing so, the 'Good food, Good life' company contributed Rs. 2.4 billion and Rs. 3.6 billion for the procurement of fresh milk in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Further, Nestlé Lanka's Dairy Development Programme, which was initiated in the early 1980s, helps improve the quality and yield of local fresh milk, whilst also promoting good dairy farming practices.

Driven by its purpose of 'unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come', Nestlé has nourished generations of Sri Lankan families with high quality food and beverages from early childhood to old age. Having started its operations in Sri Lanka in 1906, today, Nestlé has become an integral part of Sri Lankan lives. The company manufactures over 90% of its products sold in Sri Lanka locally at their state-of-the-art factory in Kurunegala, employing strict safety and quality controls.

පුවත් නිවේදනය සිංහලෙන් කියවන්න

தமிழ் பத்திரிகை வெளியீட்டை வாசிக்கவும்

Disclaimer

Nestlé Lanka plc published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 05:33:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 95 745 M 330 M 330 M
Net income 2023 11 521 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,22x
Yield 2023 19,1%
Capitalization 60 186 M 207 M 207 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 822
Free-Float 4,94%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 120,25 LKR
Average target price 1 370,00 LKR
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Avanceña Managing Director & Executive Director
Kumudu Dias Executive Director & Director-Finance & Control
Suresh Narayanan Chairman
Thomas Mueller Senior Vice President-Technical
Ranjeevan Seevaratnam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ LANKA PLC23.78%207
NESTLÉ S.A.1.12%319 608
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.58%98 557
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.29%52 402
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-0.69%48 909
KRAFT HEINZ-7.03%46 451
