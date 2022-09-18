Nestle Lanka : Nestlé Lanka's Distribution Center marks 4,000 days of safe operations

Nestlé Lanka's Distribution Center completed 4,000 days of safe operations, reinforcing the company's strong commitment to its people and their safety. Located in Kurunegala and operated in collaboration with its logistics partner EFL 3PL, Nestlé Lanka's Distribution Center employees a team of over 150 personnel to ensure efficient warehousing and transportation of much-loved Nestlé products, making them accessible to consumers island wide.

An event was held on 30 August 2022 at Nestlé Lanka's Distribution Center to commemorate this noteworthy achievement. Member of Parliament, Honourable Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Managing Director - Nestlé Lanka, Mr. Jason Avanceña, Vice President Supply Chain - Nestlé Lanka, Mr. Panchadcharam Sathiyenthra, Chief Executive Officer - EFL 3PL, Mr. Sammy Akbar, along with the Nestlé Lanka and EFL 3PL teams were present at the event, which was organized adhering to stringent safety guidelines.

Addressing the gathering, Managing Director - Nestlé Lanka, Mr. Jason Avanceña said "It is our great pleasure to celebrate the milestone of reaching 4,000 safe days here at our Distribution Center. We believe that people are at the heart of our business. As such, safety is a non-negotiable priority for us at Nestlé. I commend each employee for taking up the responsibility of ensuring their own safety at the workplace and upholding our stringent safety standards. I wish to also recognize the good work being done by the Distribution Center team for the continuity of our business operations amidst the multitude of volatilities we face today."

"We are privileged to work with a company with similar values as us. At EFL 3PL, safety of people is our topmost priority, and we are grateful for Nestlé's stringent guidelines which ensure our team has a safe working environment every day. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Nestlé and achieving more milestones together!" said Chief Executive Officer - EFL 3PL, Mr. Sammy Akbar.

Winners of the Awards Ceremony with the dignitaries: From left to right: Mr. Dinesh De Silva, Senior Manager - Customer Services, Nestlé Lanka; Mr. Panchadcharam Sathiyenthra, Vice President - Supply Chain, Nestlé Lanka; Member of Parliament, Honourable Anura Priyadarshana Yapa; Mr. Jason Avanceña, Managing Director, Nestlé Lanka; Mr. Sammy Akbar, Chief Executive Officer, EFL 3PL

Gracing the occasion, Member of Parliament, Honourable Anura Priyadarshana Yapa shared his thoughts on Nestlé Lanka's journey in Sri Lanka for over 115 years and its contribution to the socio-economic development of the country; "Being born and bred in Kurunegala, I am pleased that Nestlé established its factory here in Pannala, positively impacting many in the community through continuous investment and the creation of employment. Most Sri Lankans have grown up with Nestlé's products and I wish to commend the efforts of both Nestlé Lanka and EFL 3PL for their unwavering efforts to make high quality products available to consumers, all the while ensuring the safety and wellbeing of their employees."

Reinforcing their commitment to highest safety, the senior management of Nestlé Lanka and EFL 3PL signed a pledge, which was recited by the audience to remind themselves of the responsibility of ensuring one's own safety at the workplace. Further, an art competition was organized for employees' children to showcase their interpretation of safety, and an awards ceremony was also held to recognize employees who have demonstrated highest standards of safety as a means of encouraging responsible behaviour and continuing to drive a safety culture.

Driven by its purpose of 'unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come', Nestlé has nourished generations of Sri Lankan families with high quality food and beverages from early childhood to old age. Having started its operations in Sri Lanka in 1906, today, Nestlé has become an integral part of Sri Lankan lives and contributes to the livelihoods of more than 25,000 Sri Lankan dairy and coconut farmers and out growers and provides direct employment to over 800. The company manufactures over 90% of its products sold in Sri Lanka locally at their state-of-the-art factory in Kurunegala, employing strict safety and quality controls.

Featured image Photo Caption: Aerial shot of the team at Nestlé Lanka's Distribution Center in Kurunegala